RS Metrics and Cognizant Debut Analytics for Climate Insights Powered By Google Cloud
The solution can assist companies with quantifying and analyzing their environmental, climate, and physical risk performance.
RS Metric's use of Google Cloud's AI capabilities to develop cutting-edge solutions can help customers drive digital innovation at scale.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During this year’s Google Cloud Next event, RS Metrics, a leading provider of Geospatial climate and Biodiversity data, shared its newest collaboration with Cognizant, a global systems integrator and provider of sustainability engineering solutions.
Corporations and investors need AI tools and reliable environmental, climate, and physical risk (ECP) data that facilitate strategic planning and risk mitigation. However, AI decision-making tools are only as good as their training data. ”RS Metrics has provided what is arguably the largest asset-level climate metrics database in the world mapped to individual assets; with historical data dating back to 2010 for some of the themes of interest,” says Maneesh Sagar, Chairman and CEO of RS Metrics. “This proprietary asset-level data serves as a basis for large language models (LLMs) to train our conversational AI to provide answers to questions from both corporate and asset managers.”
RS Metrics and Cognizant plan to offer a suite of innovative solutions which incorporate AI-driven methods for quantifying and analyzing climate risk, leveraging Google Cloud’s Gemini models as a foundation. Contextualizing environmental risk-based analytics into investment and management of physical assets, fleet operations, agriculture and trade can revolutionize companies’ approaches to actively mitigate climate risk.
The new AI-based accelerators will leverage geospatial AI and machine learning (ML) models to make ECP data accessible via a conversational AI interface. Global capital market participants should be able to use the interface to answer queries like, “Which companies in my portfolio are at most risk for water stress if there is rainfall less than 20 cm in 2024 in the state of California?” or “What manufacturing plants in Asia are at risk of increased coastal flooding in 2024?”.
Given the need for a reliable cloud-based environment that offers advanced analytics and an established marketplace, Google Cloud, with its suite of powerful tools such as Gemini models and Google Earth engine, provides an ideal platform to make ECP data immediately accessible to capital markets participants.
“AI is rapidly transforming the enterprise landscape and creating amazing opportunities to transform entire industries", said Rodrigo Rocha, Head of Global Apps ISV Partnerships at Google Cloud. "RS Metric's use of Google Cloud's AI capabilities to develop cutting-edge solutions can help customers drive digital innovation at scale."
As a Google Cloud ISV partner and build partner, RS Metrics leverages an array of Google Cloud tools to deliver insights into sustainability performance.
For Cognizant, a company with deep experience creating powerful sustainability solutions for global clients, the combination of RS Metrics data and Google Cloud’s robust suite of tools provides an extensive foundation that can be used to deliver AI-driven offerings for sustainability engineering. A key impediment to driving sustainable investment or operations is that environmental risks are not comprehensively understood or embedded into organizational processes. AI-driven tools can help democratize the interpretation of risk models to inform strategy, as well as guide daily operations.
Founded in 2010, RS Metrics brings global geospatial datasets together at the asset level to provide fundamental insights, trends, and predictive signals for businesses and investors in ESG, climate and physical risk, industrials, and commercial real estate. RS Metrics’ proprietary, patented technology platform leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning, and a scaled QC workflow to generate accurate, predictive, and consumable information.
