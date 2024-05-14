- Statement from Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple Temple on Passing of Former Senator James David Cain

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 9, 2024



I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of James David Cain on May 8.

Throughout his remarkable career, Senator Cain dedicated his life to public service and helped shape our state’s political landscape. He served 20 years in the Louisiana House of Representatives and another 16 in the Senate, where he led the Insurance and Agriculture & Natural Resources committees. He also ran a strong campaign for Insurance Commissioner in 2006.

As someone who had the pleasure of knowing Senator Cain since my childhood, there is no better example of consummate leadership and tireless advocacy for the people of Louisiana.

I want to express my deepest condolences to Senator Cain’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed.