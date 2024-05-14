New Hampshire CoderZ League Coding Competition State Finals to be Hosted at Pinkerton Academy on Friday May 17
New Hampshire has been hosting CoderZ competitions since 2017. We applaud the NH DOE’s ongoing mission of providing fun and exciting ways for its students to learn about STEM, robotics, and coding.”DERRY, NH, UNITED STATE, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Tony Oran, CEO of CoderZ.
WHAT: Final round of the Fifth Annual New Hampshire CoderZ League coding competition
WHERE: Pinkerton Academy
5 Pinkerton Street
Derry, NH 03038
WHEN: Friday, May 17, 3:30-5:30 PM ET
WHO: Anne K. Wallace | Mathematics/STEM Consultant & PAEMST State Coordinator New Hampshire Department of Education
Tony Oran, CEO of CoderZ
DERRY, N.H. – May 14, 2024 – Out of 120 student teams across the state, nine are advancing to the New Hampshire CoderZ League virtual cyber robotics competition finals on May 17. Those nine teams will gather at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, N.H., to vie for first, second, and third place in their division. Frank Edelblut, Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education, will join CoderZ representatives in handing out awards.
The teams are organized into three divisions: Novice for elementary students; Junior for middle school students; and Pro for high schoolers. In addition to their grade level, team members’ coding experience factored into division placements. Teams consist of up to six students, and schools were allowed to create multiple teams to accommodate interested students.
Throughout the semester, each team honed their coding skills on CoderZ’s award-winning gamified platform to be among the top scorers eligible for this culminating event. The finalist teams are:
Novice Division
Team Name, School, City
• Teamwork Technology Highland - Goffes Fall Elementary, Manchester
• Falcon Flyers Highland - Goffes Fall Elementary, Manchester
• Vinder Tech Highland - Goffes Fall Elementary, Manchester
Junior Division
Team Name, School, City
• Team A- Surry Village Charter School, Surry
• Error 404s - Chesterfield Central School, Chesterfield
• Team G - Surry Village Charter School, Surry
Pro Division
Team Name, School, City
Oliver Eonian - Auburn Village School, Auburn
Leaf Varsity CoderZ - Leaf Charter School, Alstead
RHS Robotics - Raymond High School, Raymond
“New Hampshire has been hosting CoderZ competitions since 2017,” said Tony Oran, CEO of CoderZ. “In fact, it was the first state to hold such a competition. We are deeply appreciative of New Hampshire’s role in CoderZ’s becoming an international phenomenon that attracts hundreds of thousands of students. We also applaud the NH DOE’s ongoing mission of providing fun and exciting ways for its students to learn about STEM, robotics, and coding, building their confidence and nurturing their enthusiasm for future computer science work.”
# # #
Charlotte Andrist
Nickel Communications
+1 770-310-5244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube