Buzzkill Labs Launches ToxiTrace™: A Groundbreaking Lab-in-a-Box Solution for Rapid Marijuana Detection
ToxiTrace™, a groundbreaking platform poised to revolutionize drug testing, offers an automated lab-in-a-box solution for detection of marijuana consumption.LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buzzkill Labs proudly announces the official launch of ToxiTrace™, a groundbreaking platform poised to revolutionize drug testing. This innovative system signifies a significant leap forward in technology, offering a fully automated lab-in-a-box solution for the swift and precise detection of marijuana consumption.
Buzzkill Labs has joined forces with Colorado Mobile Drug Testing (CMDT) as an early launch site for ToxiTrace™ deployment. Chuck Marting, CEO of CMDT, Founding Member of NDASA (National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association), and Host of Clearing the Haze Podcast, lauded ToxiTrace™ as a game-changer in drug testing. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Buzzkill Labs on the launch of their innovative saliva-based marijuana detection kit. This cutting-edge technology enhances our testing capabilities, ensuring quicker and more reliable results. Being one of the first drug testing facilities to offer this advanced solution, Colorado Mobile Drug Testing remains at the forefront of ensuring workplace safety and compliance. We are committed to providing our clients with the best tools for maintaining a safe and productive work environment.”
To commemorate this milestone collaboration, CMDT hosted exclusive Preview Events at their locations in Denver and Fort Morgan, offering attendees a firsthand experience of ToxiTrace™ and its potential to enhance drug testing initiatives.
Jo McGuire, Co-Founder & Executive Director of NDASA, was among the attendees and shared her sentiment by stating “The drug and alcohol testing industry is eagerly awaiting the availability of the ToxiTrace™! Seeing the results firsthand was an impressive experience and I think helpful tools such as this will propel us forward in workplace safety initiatives across the globe.”
ToxiTrace™ delivers lab-quality results in just 20 minutes, representing a paradigm shift and bringing the capabilities of a toxicology lab directly to point-of-care.
“We are excited to partner with Colorado Mobile Drug Testing to introduce ToxiTrace™ to the market," declared Jeff Heimburger, CEO of Buzzkill Labs. "The testing technology we are introducing helps employers maintain a safe workplace while ensuring that employees who may consume marijuana legally on their own time are treated fairly.”
Traditional drug testing methods often struggle to swiftly detect marijuana use, especially during work hours. However, ToxiTrace™ utilizes lab-standard chromatography to meticulously filter out THC metabolites from oral fluid samples, enabling the rapid detection of marijuana within hours of consumption.
The standout feature of ToxiTrace™ is its specificity in isolating THC and sensitivity in identifying it at levels corresponding to workday use in all forms – smoked, vaped, sipped, and edible. This precision sets ToxiTrace™ apart as the only rapid testing platform capable of delivering such accurate results.
Moreover, oral fluid samples, endorsed by the HHS and DOT, are increasingly becoming the industry standard for workplace drug testing. With ToxiTrace™, Buzzkill Labs introduces a proven technology in a new format, setting the benchmark for THC detection.
To learn more about ToxiTrace™ and how it can revolutionize your drug testing program, visit www.buzzkilllabs.com.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact Media Relations at inquiries@buzzkilllabs.com.
About Buzzkill Labs, Inc.:
Established in 2018, Buzzkill Labs, Inc. (Buzzkill Labs) pioneers patented methods for swift and economical chemical detection. Headquartered in Livermore, CA, Buzzkill Labs strategically leverages the abundant talent and startup-friendly climate of the Tri-Valley and San Francisco Bay Area. Their flagship product, ToxiTrace™, delivers gold-standard chromatography-based analysis, ensuring unmatched specificity and sensitivity. Initially focused on Delta-9 THC detection, their vision extends to a wide range of substances. With a commitment to innovation and precision, Buzzkill Labs aims to redefine standards in chemical analysis, contributing to a safer and more informed world. Visit www.buzzkilllabs.com to learn more.
About Colorado Mobile Drug Testing:
Colorado Mobile Drug Testing has been a cornerstone of workplace safety in Colorado since 2012. Offering mobile, in-office, and after-hours drug testing options, they cater to the diverse needs of employers, including new-hire screenings, post-accident investigations, and random testing programs. As one of the only nationally accredited drug testing facilities in the state, they prioritize accuracy, confidentiality, and compliance. Colorado Mobile Drug Testing’s commitment to quality ensures reliable results, empowering employers to maintain a safe and drug-free workplace environment. Visit www.coloradomobiledrugtesting.com to learn more.
