Family Allergy & Asthma Announces New Positions for Key Physicians

New Roles for Drs. Lotz & Sublett at Family Allergy & Asthma: Leadership for Growth

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Allergy & Asthma (FAA), the nation’s second largest allergy practice, announced today the transition of co-founder James L. Sublett MD to vice chair and Doug Lotz MD to the position of Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Lotz joined FAA in 2010 after completing his residency in internal medicine-pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and a fellowship in allergy-immunology at Saint Louis University School of Medicine. In mid-2021, Lotz assumed the role of Medical Director of Provider Affairs and has since worked closely with Dr. Sublett to prepare for this move into the CMO position.

Sublett, a practicing physician for more than 44 years, recently retired from clinical practice. As Vice Chair, he will continue to serve on the FAA board of directors and be actively involved as an advisor to the FAA senior leadership team. Sublett, who is a Past-President of the American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology, also serves on the World Allergy Organization Board, Norton Healthcare Board of Trustees, and the University of Louisville President’s Council.

“We are thrilled about the new positions for Drs. Lotz and Sublett and the value they bring to the Family Allergy & Asthma team. Both have a proven track record for their exemplary leadership, knowledge, and commitment to excellence that aligns perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality care to our patients and foster a positive, growth-minded environment for our providers and employees,” said Greg Meadows, CEO at FAA.

Lotz shared his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “I am very excited and feel incredibly well prepared to step into my new role as CMO of Family Allergy & Asthma thanks to the vision, leadership, and mentorship of Dr. Sublett. I appreciate the trust that he and Family Allergy & Asthma have put in me to continue our mission of providing best-in-class care to our patients.”

ABOUT FAMILY ALLERGY & ASTHMA

Founded in 1979, Family Allergy & Asthma’s practice network of allergy and asthma specialists provides high-quality, reliable, and lasting allergy relief with offices in Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, and includes affiliates Allergy & Asthma Specialists (AAS), Asthma and Allergy Associates of Florida (AAAF) and Arkansas Allergy and Asthma Clinic (AAAC).