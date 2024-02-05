Submit Release
Family Allergy & Asthma Welcomes Greg Meadows as New CEO

We are thrilled to welcome Greg. His leadership and commitment to excellence aligns well with our mission to provide quality care to our patients and a positive environment for all our employees.”
— Dr. James Sublett, Co-Founder at Family Allergy & Asthma.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Allergy & Asthma, the region’s largest allergy medical practice, is pleased to welcome Greg Meadows as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Meadows began serving as CEO of the healthcare network in January 2023, overseeing a wide range of practices serving patients throughout the eastern and central United States.

With a wealth of experience in healthcare leadership, Meadows previously served as CEO at United Skin Specialists, where he successfully grew the organization by 50% in just over four years. Meadows’ strategic focus on process optimization and organic growth, coupled with his commitment to building support systems, has proven instrumental in achieving significant success for healthcare organizations and overall experience for physicians, providers, employees and patients.

“We are thrilled to welcome Greg to the Family Allergy & Asthma team. His proven track record of transformative leadership and commitment to excellence aligns well with our mission to provide high-quality care to our patients and to provide a positive, growth-minded environment for our physicians, providers and employees,” said Dr. James Sublett, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Family Allergy & Asthma.

Meadows shared his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “I am honored to join the Family Allergy & Asthma team and continue the tradition of delivering exceptional care for our patients throughout the communities we serve. I look forward to partnering with our staff and building upon the strong legacy that has been established by this award-winning medical practice.”

Meadows’ extensive background in healthcare leadership includes notable achievements in organizational growth and in fostering positive workplace environments. His experience with both large and small-scale companies positions him as a valuable asset to Family Allergy & Asthma as it continues to expand its network of allergy and asthma specialists.

ABOUT FAMILY ALLERGY & ASTHMA
Founded in 1979, Family Allergy & Asthma’s practice network of allergy and asthma specialists provides high-quality, reliable and lasting allergy relief throughout Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, and includes subsidiaries Allergy & Asthma Specialists (AAS), Asthma and Allergy Associates of Florida (AAAF) and Arkansas Allergy and Asthma Clinic (AAAC). For more information, visit familyallergy.com, and follow Family Allergy & Asthma on Facebook and Instagram.

