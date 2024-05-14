Zink Talent and The Cybersmile Foundation Announce Partnership Ahead of Stop Cyberbullying Day
Zink Talent, a leading influencer talent management agency, is partnering with The Cybersmile Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to combating cyberbullying.
Zink Talent, a leading influencer talent management agency, is partnering with The Cybersmile Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to combating cyberbullying and promoting digital wellbeing. The partnership will commence with an influencer-led campaign that will inspire influencers and online communities to take a proactive stance against cyberbullying on June 21st to mark Stop Cyberbullying Day.
Recognizing the profound impact that cyberbullying has on individuals worldwide, Zink Talent and Cybersmile are harnessing their combined networks and resources to initiate meaningful conversations and promote positive actions against online bullying. Through a series of planned activities and strategic outreach, the partnership aims to leverage the unique position of influencers to drive change.
Zink Talent’s vast network of influencers will initiate critical conversations, share their personal experiences, and champion positive actions against cyberbullying. Founder and CEO of Zink Talent, Samantha Zink, has been passionate about creating change in the online space for years. For the past decade, she has been heavily involved in social media, and having worked with influencers since 2018, Samantha has been exposed to the extensive online hate that is spread daily.
"Influencers have the power to reach millions of people all over the world with one post, and having witnessed the constant negativity on social media, I am thrilled to partner with Cybersmile," says Samantha Zink. "Cybersmile is a great organization for anyone looking for a resource that can help with any aspect of cyberbullying.”
Cybersmile has been dedicated to preventing cyberbullying since its start in 2010. The nonprofit organization founded their annual event, Stop Cyberbullying Day, in 2012 and has developed an effective tri-pillar model to tackle all aspects of cyberbullying and abuse. Through education, research, awareness campaigns, and the promotion of positive digital citizenship, they reduce incidents of cyberbullying. Cybersmile also offers professional help and support services that empower those affected and their families to regain control of their lives.
“We’re excited to see the positive impact that will come from our work together,” says Scott Freeman, CEO of The Cybersmile Foundation. “Our partnership with Zink Talent will have a profound effect on the lives of many people around the world.”
This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the fight against cyberbullying, demonstrating the powerful impact of collaboration and influencer advocacy in addressing critical social issues. Stay tuned for more details on the planned activities as Stop Cyberbullying Day approaches.
ABOUT ZINK TALENT
Samantha Zink is the Founder and CEO of Zink Talent, a visionary talent management agency that represents a diverse array of digital creators and influencers. The team is composed of professionals who specialize in managing collaborations and brand deals for influencers. The agency’s impressive portfolio includes partnerships with renowned brands such as Patrick Ta, YSL Beauty, Dior Beauty, Michael Kors, Celine, Nike, Adidas, Puma, Amazon, David Yurman, and Charlotte Tilbury. With a focus on empowering talent and fostering positive online environments, Zink Talent is at the forefront of leveraging influencer platforms for meaningful change.
ABOUT THE CYBERSMILE FOUNDATION
The Cybersmile Foundation is a multi-award-winning nonprofit organization committed to digital wellbeing and tackling all forms of bullying and abuse online. They work to promote kindness, diversity and inclusion by building a safer, more positive digital community. Cybersmile provides expert support, resources and consultancy to individuals, governments, corporations and educational institutions around the world. Their education programs, support services and messages of hope and positivity reach millions of people around the world each year, while maintaining their core values of inclusion, equality and compassion.
