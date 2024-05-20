Falcon Wealth Planning Announces Ashkan Maher as New Chief Marketing Officer
Ashkan Maher joins as CMO, aiming to accelerate growth and client engagement at Falcon Wealth Planning.
[Ashkan’s] vision aligns perfectly with our goal as we surpass $1 billion in AUM and strengthen our position as industry leaders.”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning is pleased to announce Ashkan Maher's appointment as Chief Marketing Officer. This strategic move is part of Falcon Wealth’s plan to expand its assets under management (AUM) past $1 billion and enhance its marketing efforts.
Ashkan brings a wealth of experience in strategic marketing and business development, with a proven track record of successfully leading initiatives that significantly increase company visibility and growth. His expertise will be pivotal in steering Falcon Wealth Planning through its next expansion phase.
"I am thrilled to join Falcon Wealth Planning and work with a team that is genuinely committed to the client’s best interests," said Ashkan. "It’s an exciting time to be part of this firm as we pass $1 billion in AUM. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our brand and help more clients achieve their financial goals."
The firm’s President, Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, expressed his enthusiasm about bringing Ashkan onto the team. “We are excited to welcome Ashkan to our team as our new CMO," said Gabriel. "Ashkan’s expertise in marketing and energy will be instrumental in helping us reach new heights. His vision aligns perfectly with our goal as we surpass $1 billion in AUM and strengthen our position as industry leaders.”
The appointment of Ashkan Maher is expected to help Falcon Wealth Planning accelerate its growth and reinforce its commitment to providing transparent and honest financial planning services.
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a leading financial planning firm that provides clients with personalized and comprehensive financial advice. Our team of certified professionals is committed to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals through strategic planning and ongoing support.
