2024 World Education Support Personnel Day: Communications' toolkit

Celebrating the crucial role of Education Support Personnel for quality education for all.

Education Support Personnel (ESP), a range of professionals like teaching assistants, school nurses, cafeterias workers, maintenance crews, and bus drivers, play a crucial role in ensuring quality education and a safe learning environment.

However, many are employed on precarious terms, facing increased exploitation and lacking fundamental rights such as collective bargaining. Advocacy efforts emphasize their rights to a safe workplace, professional development, and participation in decision-making processes at their institutions.

Education Support Personnel is celebrated annually on World Education Support Personnel Day, introduced on May 16th, 2018, to recognize their vital contributions to global education.

Education International's longstanding advocacy for ESP Rights and Status

As recognized by the Education International (EI) Declaration on the Rights and Status of ESP, they should have equivalent status, rights, and conditions as other educational staff with similar qualifications.

The Aveiro Statement – “Go Public: Fund Education Support Personnel” further encourages education unions, among others, to call for increased domestic and international public education financing and specific funding for education support personnel as part of Education International’s Go Public! Fund Education campaign.

The recommendations of the United Nations High-Level Panel on the teaching profession – where EI made sure the voice of educators was heard – state that “education support personnel are key workers in education who should work interdependently with teachers and enjoy commensurate working conditions as teachers.”

EI research on the negative impact of privatization and funding shortfalls on ESP

This year, World ESP Day will provide us with the opportunity to launch key research commissioned by EI: “Carrying the Community: Addressing the Consequences of Privatisation and Funding Shortfalls for Education Support Personnel.”

Among other findings, the study shows that precarious contracts lead to heavy and fragmented workloads and mean that ESP are less able to integrate into the pedagogical dimension of the school. It also explains that, in extreme cases, ESP’s roles are redefined as unnecessary or as ‘voluntary’ roles. Their work being devalued, ESP may choose to leave the public education sector.

Confronted with deteriorating conditions, ESP and their unions are building coalitions to defend the public sector, engaging in lobbying and refining strategies by collaborating with researchers and the international community.

