Asmodee Launches "Welcome to Everdell" Exclusively at Walmart
Asmodee is proud to announce the launch of “Welcome to Everdell'', a new strategy-based board game based in the enchanting world of Everdell.
Welcome to Everdell' embodies our mission to design games that are both educational and fun. We are proud to see it join the shelves of Walmart.”ROSEVILLE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asmodee, a leader in board game entertainment, is proud to announce the launch of “Welcome to Everdell'', a new strategy based board game based in the enchanting world of Everdell. Developed by Tabletop Tycoon and distributed by Asmodee, “Welcome to Everdell” is available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com.
"Welcome to Everdell" is a magical journey where players, both young and old, can dive into the roles of Everdell's inhabitants, embarking on an adventure that blurs the lines between the responsibilities of adulthood and the wonders of childhood. This game offers an accessible gateway for new players into the beloved Everdell universe, featuring mechanics familiar to fans of the original game while being welcoming to newcomers.
Crafted with both beauty and fun in mind, "Welcome to Everdell" promises to be the highlight of family game nights. It supports 2-4 players and is designed to entertain children, teens, and adults alike with its stunning artwork and captivating gameplay. The average adventure lasts a delightful 30 minutes, making it an ideal choice for quick, engaging play.
Understanding the varied skills of younger players, "Welcome to Everdell" incorporates two gameplay options to ensure a balanced and inclusive experience for all. It stands as a splendid introduction to the concept of worker placement games, paving the way for a new generation of board game enthusiasts.
“Welcome to Everdell' embodies our mission to design games that are both educational and fun, fostering memorable moments and a lifelong love for gaming. We are proud to see it join the shelves of Walmart, making it accessible to a wide audience," said Julien Sharp, General Manager of Asmodee USA.
"Welcome to Everdell" is available at Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com. Families are invited to join the kids of Everdell in their whimsical world, where the lines between being a child and an adult blend seamlessly into an unforgettable adventure.
