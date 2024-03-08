Fantasy Flight Games Launches Star Wars™: Unlimited Trading Card Game
Fantasy Flight Games, in a groundbreaking collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd., is proud to announce the launch of Star Wars™: Unlimited.ROSEVILLE, MN, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fantasy Flight Games, in a groundbreaking collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd., is proud to announce the launch of Star Wars™: Unlimited, a dynamic new trading card game. This innovative game is set to immerse players in the expansive Star Wars™ galaxy, featuring a cast of beloved characters, legendary starships, and iconic locations.
Star Wars: Unlimited is designed to engage players of all skill levels, offering fast-paced, strategic, and entertaining gameplay that is both easy to learn and enjoyable to master. The debut set, titled "Spark of Rebellion," boasts over 250 unique cards, offering endless strategies for players to triumph over their adversaries. Additionally, the game is set to expand with three new sets released annually, each featuring specially commissioned cards, ensuring continuous excitement and growth for players.
"Our team at Fantasy Flight Games has worked so hard to infuse the essence of the Star Wars saga into this game. It’s action-packed and thematic while also being incredibly accessible to new players,” said Jim Cartwright, VP of Strategy at Fantasy Flight Games. "The release of Star Wars: Unlimited signifies not just the culmination of our hard work but also the beginning of an expansive journey in gaming."
Star Wars: Unlimited offers a unique gaming experience with each playthrough. Players have the autonomy to craft decks that resonate with their playstyles, with each card offering distinct actions and strategies. Matches unfold in diverse settings, including ground and space arenas, ensuring a captivating and adventurous gaming experience. The game's visually stunning cards, featuring exclusive new artwork, will captivate players and pay homage to the rich legacy of the Star Wars galaxy.
"Releasing Star Wars: Unlimited invites players into a whole new galaxy of gaming - it's a transformative moment for our industry. This game provides an entirely new way for fans to engage with the Star Wars franchise,” said Julien Sharp, General Manager at Asmodee USA, “With its groundbreaking mechanics and captivating characters, Star Wars: Unlimited is the definitive gaming experience for Star Wars and trading card game enthusiasts."
Organized Play will be a fundamental aspect of Star Wars: Unlimited, encompassing everything from local community events to global activations. This allows fans and enthusiasts of the Star Wars galaxy to come together and experience the game in a competitive and communal setting.
Star Wars: Unlimited is now available for purchase at local hobby stores and through various online retailers. For more information on the game, please visit starwarsunlimited.com. Embark on the adventure and explore the boundless possibilities of Star Wars: Unlimited today!
Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.
About Fantasy Flight Games
Fantasy Flight Games (FFG) is a pioneering publisher of hobby board and card games, including trademarked Living Card Games®. Established in 1995, FFG has earned a reputation for its epic themes, immersive gameplay, and top-level components. Many of FFG’s most popular titles are based on beloved licenses such as J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, and George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire. In addition, FFG has its own iconic universes such as Arkham Horror Files, Terrinoth Legends, and Twilight Imperium. Throughout the course of the studio’s rich history, FFG has published games in over thirty languages and distributed to more than fifty territories. Fantasy Flight Games is a subsidiary of Paris-based Asmodee Group, a leading global publisher of tabletop games. For more information, visit FantasyFlightGames.com.
About Asmodee
Asmodee is an entertainment leader specialized in board games, committed to bringing people together through great games and amazing stories. Thanks to its global and passionate workforce of over 2,500 people, players around the world enjoy one of the largest board game IP catalogs with CATAN, Ticket to Ride, Dobble/Spot it!, Exploding Kittens and 365 more across a variety of physical and digital platforms. Headquartered in France (Boulogne-Billancourt), Asmodee operates across Europe, North America, South America and Asia. Asmodee is a part of the Embracer Group AB, which is publicly listed on the Stockholm Nasdaq under the ticker EMBRAC B. (EMBRAC B).
