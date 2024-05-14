Brad Rodgers Family Practice & Sports Medicine and U Med Spa partners with GetHairMD to Offer Hair Restoration Solutions
With GetHairMD’s expertise and innovative treatments, I can offer my patients effective solutions to address their hair loss concerns”KEARNEY, NE, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brad Rodgers Family Practice & Sports Medicine, a trusted provider of comprehensive healthcare services in Kearney, Nebraska, and U Med Spa, A Wellness Collective, is excited to announce its partnership with GetHairMD™, a leading provider of clinically proven hair restoration solutions. This collaboration will bring GetHairMD’s state-of-the-art hair restoration treatments and products to patients of Brad Rodgers Family Practice & Sports Medicine and U Med Spa in the Kearney, Nebraska area.
Dr. Brad Rodgers, board-certified in Family Medicine and Sports Medicine, offers a wide range of medical services, including Hormone Therapy and Wound Care, and U Med Spa offers a wide range of wellness and aesthetic procedures, to patients in Kearney and the surrounding areas. With this partnership, Dr. Rodgers expands his practice to include innovative hair restoration solutions, enhancing the comprehensive care he provides to his patients. As Medical Director of U Med Spa, he is focused on bringing the highest care possible to his aesthetic patients.
Hair loss affects a significant percentage of adults, impacting their self-confidence and emotional well-being. GetHairMD offers personalized solutions for patients dealing with hair loss, ranging from non-invasive treatments like laser hair growth therapy to minimally invasive hair grafting procedures. One of the key treatments offered by GetHairMD is the FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion, which delivers a specially formulated hair growth serum directly to the scalp for superior results.
“I’m thrilled to partner with GetHairMD to bring advanced hair restoration solutions to my patients,” said Dr. Rodgers. “Hair loss can have a profound impact on an individual’s confidence and quality of life. With GetHairMD’s expertise and innovative treatments, I can offer my patients effective solutions to address their hair loss concerns.”
Patients of Brad Rodgers Family Practice & Sports Medicine, as well as patients of U Med Spa, will benefit from:
Personalized consultations: Dr. Rodgers conducts thorough consultations to identify the underlying causes of hair loss and designs customized treatment plans for each patient.
Advanced FDA-cleared treatments: GetHairMD offers a range of scientifically validated solutions, including clinical hair growth laser therapy, transdermal infusion, and topical medications, allowing Dr. Rodgers to address various forms of hair loss.
Ongoing support: Dr. Rodgers provides continuous monitoring and adjustments to treatment plans, ensuring optimal results and long-term success.
“We are excited to partner with Dr. Brad Rodgers, a highly respected physician in Kearney, Nebraska,” said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD. “Together, we will provide patients with access to evidence-based hair restoration options, helping them regain their confidence and improve their quality of life.”
About Brad Rodgers Family Practice & Sports Medicine:
For more information about Brad Rodgers MD Family Practice & Sports Medicine, and U Med Spa, A Wellness Collective, please visit www.bradrodgersmd.com and www.umedspa-awc.com
About GetHairMD:
GetHairMD™ is a leading provider of clinically proven hair restoration solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of treatments and products, including laser hair growth therapy, transdermal infusion, and topical medications, to address various forms of hair loss.
For more information about GetHairMD, please visit www.gethairmd.com
