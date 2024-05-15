Submit Release
Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club Welcomes New PGA Golf Pro

Bret James, Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club Director of Instruction, PGA Professional

Bret James Joins Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club as Director of Instruction

"I am excited to work with the talented Birchwood Farms staff and help golfers and guests of all levels improve their skills and enjoyment of the sport".”
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cris Cavitt, Director of Golf, Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club and PGA golf pro announced the addition of Bret James as the new Director of Instruction for the upcoming season. With over 30 years of experience as a PGA teaching professional, James brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Birchwood Farms golf pro team.

As the Director of Instruction, James will be responsible for overseeing all golf instruction programs at Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club. This includes private lessons, group clinics, Junior and women's golf programs.

Cavitt, entering his 27th year at Birchwood, said "We are thrilled to have Bret join our team at Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club, (www.birchwoodcc.com). said Cavitt, "His extensive experience and impressive track record make him the perfect fit for our Director of Instruction position. I’m confident that he'll bring a fresh perspective and elevate the overall golf experience for our members and guests."

A graduate of the University of San Diego, James was a standout golfer who won the conference championship in 1985 and was named All West Coast Athletic Conference in both 1984 and 1985. He also played in the British Senior Open in 2019 and advanced to the final round, showcasing his skills and passion for the sport. In addition, James is a former Director of Instruction for two Jack Nicklaus Academies. Most recently, he spent the last 7 seasons at Indian Creek Country Club in Miami Beach, Florida.

"I am honored to join the team at Birchwood Farms and look forward to sharing my passion for the game with others," said James. "I am excited to work with the talented Birchwood Farms staff and help golfers and guests of all levels improve their skills and enjoyment of the sport".

About Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club (www.birchwoodcc.com).
Founded in 1972, on the shores of Lake Michigan, Birchwood Farms is a private residential golf club community in Harbor Springs, Michigan offering members 27 picturesque holes of golf, 9 Har-Tru clay courts, pickleball, fitness, heated pools, dining as well as member and non-member banquet and catering amenities on 1600 acres in northern Michigan. For more information contact Jo Gonzalez, 231 526-2166, jo@birchwoodcc.com

