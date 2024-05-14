Xia Baolong continues his visit in Macao

MACAU, May 14 - ]The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, marked today the second day of his seven-day inspection tour to Macao.

In the morning, Director Xia, accompanied by the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, met with, respectively, members of the Central District Community Service Consultative Council and of the Northern District Community Service Consultative Council to learn more about community affairs and people’s livelihoods.

Mr Xia then visited the Government Headquarters to hold discussions with Mr Ho and other senior officials of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government. During the meeting, he listened to a presentation on the MSAR’s approach to governance, and exchanged opinions regarding Macao’s overall situation and its appropriate economic diversification effort.

In the afternoon, Director Xia, accompanied by the Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak, visited the National Security Education Exhibition at the Macao Forum. On the 10th anniversary of the holistic approach to national security proposed by President Xi Jinping, Director Xia learned more about the efforts and contributions made by the MSAR in terms of safeguarding national security, and the ever-increasing patriotism and love for the motherland among Macao residents.

Later in the day, Director Xia, accompanied by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong, visited the Macao Chamber of Commerce and held discussions with representatives of the Chamber and local entrepreneurs. Mr Xia listened to the representatives’ views, suggestions and opinions on a number of topics. They included the implementation of the MSAR’s “1+4” appropriate diversification development strategy; the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; and ideas to make use of Macao’s advantages as an international city.

Director Xia will continue his visit tomorrow.