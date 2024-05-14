Kentucky and Louisiana Leaders Receive 2024 National Veterans Awards from State Funeral for World War Veterans

2024 Hershel "Woody" Williams Award winner Scott Mexic with U.S. Senator Joni Ernst State Funeral for World War II Veterans Logo Medal of Honor Recipient from Korea, Hershey Miyamura

State Funeral for War Veterans announces the 2024 Hershel “Woody” Williams Award & Cassion Award will be presented to Mr. Scott Mexic of and Mr. Brent Casey

State Funeral for War Veterans exists today to pass legislation to honor all who served in every American War and Conflict through a funeral for the last Medal of Honor recipient from each.” — Medal of Honor holder James “Doc” McCloughan

DALLAS, TX, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Funeral for War Veterans announces with great pride that the 2024 Hershel “Woody” Williams Award and the 2024 Cassion Award will be presented to Mr. Scott Mexic of Louisiana and Mr. Brent Casey of Kentucky.

The presentation will take place at the National Infantry Museum in Columbus, Georgia on a date yet to be determined.

The press/media is invited to attend. Making the presentation to both patriots will be Georgia Congressman Stanford Bishop.

State Funeral for World War II Veterans was launched Labor Day of 2017. Its’ mission is to convince the President of the United States and Congress to allow the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II and the Korean War to be allowed to lie in honor under the dome of the capitol in Washington D.C. Their efforts were successful.

The Service for the last MOH hero from World War II, Hershey “Woody” Williams, took place on July 14, 2022. The same honors were received by the last MOH man from the Korean War, Col. Ralph Puckett of Georgia, on April 29, 2024.

The Cassion Award goes annually to the top Volunteer from across the nation. The Hershel “Woody” Williams award goes to the National Board Member or State Chair who did the most during the year to move the mission of the organization forward.

Mr. Mexic graduated from of Tulane University with a BA in economics, an MBA and JD and from Boston University with a LLM in Tax. He served in the Federal Government for more than 23 years in many capacities, with political appoints under both Democrats and Republicans, from the Reagan White House to the staff of a Democrat Congressman. Mr. Mexic was deployed by the Department of Agriculture to Afghanistan to reorganize its Ministry of Agriculture. During his assignment in Afghanistan, he was in an IED terrorist attack while on a visit to a potential development site. Today, he is an investment banker with Ingenris Holdings, LLC.

Earlier recipients of the Williams Award, named for the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, include Brett Reistad, the former National Commander of the American Legion, Dr. Danny Reeves, the former head of the Texas Baptist Convention; Ronald Ramseyer, former President of Bass Pro Shops; Charlie and Beth Sell, Tennessee State Chairs; and Richard LaBrash, Missouri State Chair.

The Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient Don Ballard said “Scott Mexic, and his son Blake are patriotic Americas who love our country. I am honored to serve on the National Board of State Funeral with Scott.”

Brent Casey, the Kentucky Chair for State Funeral for War Veterans, is receiving the Caisson Award as the most outstanding National Volunteer. The earlier winners of this award were Don Loeslie from Minnesota, Randy Edwards of Utah, Abe Abrahamson from Idaho, Carol Lalani and Barbara Skelton from Montana

“Brent has the gift of perseverance” said State Funeral for War Veterans Co-Founder and National Chairman Lee William (Bill) McNutt. “He loves the World War II Veteran and the Korean Veteran and he has worked hard for years making our success possible.”

Brent served with the 82nd Airborne Division during Desert Shield/Dessert Storm. He earned his parachute jump wings, the Kuwait Liberation Medal, Combat Medical Badge, and other military awards. He earned his Masters Degree in Business at Sullivan University in Louisville, Ky; and he is the Co-Owner of Valor Coins and Pins, along with his brother Bryan Casey who is the State Funeral for War Veterans Chair in Ohio.

“I had the honor of knowing Brent’s grandfather Hershel “Woody” Williams well," said Medal of Honor recipient from Vietnam, James McCloughan. “Brent possesses and uses many of his Grandfather’s best qualities. You could see the love they had for each other as they traveled the country helping Gold Star Families.“

“The United States had held many funerals for famous Generals, but never one for an enlisted man” said Ron Ramseyer, National Board member. “We were grateful that Mr. Casey would serve as our State Chair in Kentucky and the last hero standing turned out to be his grandfather who became our dear friend.”

About State Funeral for War Veterans:

State Funeral for War Veterans exists today to convince the Congress to designate a single state funeral for the last Medal of Honor holder from Vietnam, as a final salute to the men and women of that Generation who served in our armed forces during the conflict. And, to pass legislation to honor all who served in every American War and Conflict through a funeral for the last Medal of Honor recipie