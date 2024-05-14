Young GA Artists Receive Honors at 2024 Fish Art Contest

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is proud to announce the Georgia winners of the Fish Art Contest. The Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest, which includes the Georgia Fish Art Contest, is an international competition designed to ignite children’s imagination and inspire them to discover more about fish and fishing. The program is free to enter and open to youth in kindergarten through grade 12 anywhere in the world.



"The Fish Art Contest is a wonderful way to connect young people with our incredible natural resources in Georgia,” said Chrystal Sherwood, Georgia State-Fish Art Coordinator. “I am so thankful to the dedicated teachers and parents who encouraged their students to enter this contest because by researching and creating these art pieces, students are doing more than just drawing or painting. They are learning about specific species and their habitats and the importance of these resources to everyone.”

TOP GEORGIA WINNERS:

GRADES 10-12

First place: Raelyn Scott (11th) Dallas, Ga

Second place: Gracie Xu (12th) Marietta

Third place: Elizabeth Aluko (11th) Marietta

Go Fish Georgia Award: Kathryn Yeager (Marietta)

GRADES 7-9

First place: Steven Ju (7th grade) Marietta, GA

Second place: Kristine Chen (7th) Duluth

Third place: Livia Lin (8th) Duluth

Go Fish Georgia Award: Phoebe Ye (Johns Creek)

GRADES 4-6

First place: Yinuo Xu, Snellville (5th)

Second place: Isabella Ann Puzyreva, Cumming (4th)

Third place: Katherine Caldwell, Athens (5th)

Go Fish Georgia Award: Claire Hong (Marietta)

GRADES K-3

First place: Dara Du, Marietta GA (3rd grade)

Second place: Hewen Li, Cumming GA (3rd grade)

Third place: Tiare Yu, Suwanee GA (3rd grade)

Go Fish Georgia Award: Emily Han (Suwanee)

Artwork on Display: Artwork from Georgia winners will be on display at the Go Fish Education Center (GoFishEducationCenter.com/) in Perry, Georgia for one year.

About the Go Fish Georgia Award: This award was created to celebrate fish species commonly sought by Georgia anglers.

All the 2024 National and International winners can be found at 2024 Fish Art Winners – Wildlife Forever. Digital images in low and high resolution are available upon request.

Complete information about the Fish Art Contest available at FishArt.org.

###

About the Fish Art Program: The award-winning Wildlife Forever Art of Conservation Fish Art® Contest, is supported by Title Sponsor Bass Pro Shops, International Game Fish Association, the USDA Forest Service, the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, and National Fish Habitat Partnership. Bringing youth, art, and conservation together, the Fish Art program is free to enter. Visit FishArt.org.

About Wildlife Forever: Our mission is to conserve America's outdoor heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat and management of fish and wildlife. Wildlife Forever is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to investing resources on the ground. Recent audits reveal that 96% of every dollar supports our award-winning conservation programs. Join Today and learn more about the Art of Conservation® Fish Art Contest™ and Songbird Art Contest™, Clean Drain Dry Initiative™ and Prairie City USA® at WildlifeForever.org.

