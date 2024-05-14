Introducing The Auto Injury Pros: Weinstein Legal Team Disrupts Legal Ad Trends with Creative Anime Campaign
Florida based Weinstein Legal Team transcends the “norms” of personal injury law advertising.
This anime-inspired approach allows us to connect with our audience in a unique and entertaining way, while reinforcing our commitment to providing expert guidance during stressful situations.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weinstein Legal Team is thrilled to unveil an innovative and unconventional marketing campaign, “The Auto Injury Pros.” This trend-setting campaign introduces a charismatic group of fictional attorneys that symbolize Weinstein Legal Team's commitment to providing answers and support both before and after an accident.
— Justin Weinstein, Founding Partner of Weinstein Legal Team
The Auto Injury Pros are not just attorneys; they are community-focused advocates dedicated to preparing and protecting citizens from the potential pitfalls of auto accidents. The team of characters is used to provide educational information via the entertaining medium of anime. With a blend of digital and traditional marketing strategies, this campaign aims to introduce The Auto Injury Pros with features on each character, beginning with the charismatic Managing Partner, Justin Case.
Leveraging scenarios that reflect real-world challenges in auto injury settlements, at-fault designations, and potential litigation, the campaign content focuses on both pre-accident preparedness and post-accident protection. These scenarios serve as an engaging resource, designed to elevate The Auto Injury Pros and Weinstein Legal Team as the go-to professionals for auto injury avoidance, mitigation, and representation.
Given the visually impactful anime medium employed in the digital ads, the scenarios featuring Justin Case are intentionally dramatic and sometimes "over the top" to ensure they resonate with the audience and leave a lasting impression.
Justin Case will be featured in various situations to educate the audience on essential topics, including but not limited to:
• Best practices for securing the right insurance coverage
• Must-have technology and tools in case of an accident
• Steps to follow after an accident occurs
• Understanding of statistics and laws impacting Florida drivers
• Dispelling myths and misconceptions about auto injury representation
Each digital ad will be accompanied by a call to action directing viewers to the Auto Injury Pros' topic-specific landing page. Website visitors can fill out a form for a free auto insurance audit, purchase a dash-cam - supporting a charity as added value, and follow Auto Injury Pros on social media platforms.
"The creation of our Auto Injury Pros campaign combines innovation and education to empower our community, which is our main mission," said Justin Weinstein, Founding Partner of Weinstein Legal Team. "This anime-inspired approach allows us to connect with our audience in a unique and entertaining way, while reinforcing our commitment to providing expert guidance and support during stressful situations."
Weinstein Legal Team has built a reputation for excellence in providing legal solutions for personal injury cases, including auto accidents. With The Auto Injury Pros campaign, they continue to demonstrate their commitment to empowering and protecting the community before and after an accident occurs.
For media inquiries, please contact: Kristen Noffsinger, SVP, Kreps PR & Marketing, knoffsinger@krepspr.com, 954-464-7388
###
About Weinstein Legal Team
Weinstein Legal Team, is a personal injury and criminal defense law firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando. Through their website and overall mission aptly named, The Law of We, Weinstein Legal Team shares resources and education that empower members of their community with practical knowledge and accessible sources of guidance to help people avoid legal missteps or preventable liabilities.
To learn more about Auto Injury Pros visit: https://www.theautoinjurypros.com
Kristen Noffsinger
Kreps PR & Marketing
+1 954-464-7388
knoffsinger@krepspr.com
The Auto Injury Pros: Powered by Weinstein Legal Team, Episode 1