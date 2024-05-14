Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester Welcomes Charles Trainor as a New Board Member

Charles Trainor

WHITE PLAINS , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester (VNSW) welcomes Mr. Charles Trainor, a new board member to the Westchester Visiting Nurse Services Group Inc. Board of Directors. Charles Trainor, President of Viewpoint Properties, Inc., is the newest member appointed to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Charles Trainor to our Board of Directors,” said Timothy P. Leddy, President, and CEO of Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester. “Charles has over thirty years of board experience and is a detail-oriented team player, making him a valuable addition to our Board. As VNSW continues to push forward as a leader in our industry, we welcome Charles’s insights and ideas so that we can remain at the forefront of innovation and bring the best care home.”

Charles is the President of Viewpoint Properties, Inc., a real estate investment and management company located in Briarcliff Manor, NY. In this role, Trainor has established a real estate investment corporation with residential and office properties, completed extensive renovations in all properties, including resale and rental income, and invested, improved, and sold properties in Texas, Virginia, and New York State.

In addition to his role as President of Viewpoint Properties, Trainor is also a volunteer ambulance driver for the Village of Briarcliff Manor, where he transports patients to appropriate medical facilities and collaborates with the Fire Department, where he has conducted internal audits. Passionate about his community, Trainor has served on the boards of Northern Westchester Professional Center, Hospice of Westchester, and the Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District. His vast experience serving on various boards includes policy development, overseeing audits and investments, negotiating agreements, and closely reviewing and recommending budgets for adoption. Charles holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from St. Francis College in Brooklyn, NY, and received his M.B.A. in finance from Fordham University in the Bronx, NY.

About Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester: Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester (VNSW) is the largest and only independent not-for-profit, Medicare-certified home healthcare agency in Westchester that also serves the Bronx, Dutchess, Putnam, and Rockland counties. VNSW promotes and supports the health and sustains the independence of residents in the communities they serve through the delivery of home healthcare and related community health services by VNS Westchester, VNSW at Home, VNSW at CCN, their Community Care Navigation agency, and other affiliates. For more information about VNSW and the services that they provide, please visit them online at www.vns.org or contact 914-682-1480.