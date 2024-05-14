Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,744 in the last 365 days.

SightX and Netquest Announce Global Strategic Partnership

SightX logo

SightX logo

SightX G2 User Reviews

SightX G2 User Reviews

SightX and Netquest Announce Global Strategic Partnership to Lead Innovation in the Market Research Industry.

This partnership firmly places SightX and Netquest at the forefront of innovation happening in the insights industry. We've made it possible for anyone to do market research easily and efficiently.”
— Tim Lawton
NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netquest, the leading access panel provider in Latin America and Southern Europe, and SightX, the A.I. powered consumer insights platform, announced a strategic partnership aimed at seamlessly integrating Netquest's high-quality sample into the SightX platform. This integration will enable researchers to access Netquest's sample directly within a SightX's customized environment, streamlining the research process and enhancing the depth and accuracy of consumer insights.

Netquest has established itself as the go-to provider for high-quality data collection services, boasting a robust and engaged panel spanning Latin America and Southern Europe. Leveraging a combination of behavioral and declarative data collected from their panelists, Netquest enables researchers to gain a comprehensive understanding of consumer preferences and behaviors, thereby facilitating the development of winning strategies for businesses and institutions.

SightX is an industry leading consumer insights platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to empower users in conducting end-to-end research. From questionnaire creation to reporting and analysis, SightX enables marketing, insights, and product leaders to derive actionable insights from complex data sets faster and more efficiently. Any research study can be built, deployed, analyzed, and summarized in seconds with a prompt using the market research industry’s first generative A.I. assistant, Ada by SightX.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SightX," said Enric Cid, Strategy and Product Director of Netquest. "Combining our robust data collection capabilities with SightX's innovative AI-powered platform marks a significant milestone in the consumer insights industry in Latin America and Southern Europe. This partnership offers researchers access to a comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities for conducting fast turnaround projects without compromising quality or advanced reporting, enabling deep understanding of consumers in a rapidly evolving market landscape."

Tim Lawton Co-CEO & Co-founder of SightX added “This partnership firmly places SightX and Netquest at the forefront of the innovation happening within the insights industry. Operating with speed and efficiency, all without sacrificing budget, allows researchers the ability to have much more of an impact on business outcomes and the bottom line than ever before”.

About SightX

SightX is an AI-powered end-to-end market research platform that empowers teams to learn at the speed of their customers. Streamline the entire market research process in a single, unified hub. With SightX, organizations can stay ahead of trends and quickly identify changing consumer behaviors in real time. The result? Confidence to make the right decisions, with the right insights, at the right time.

Tim Lawton
SightX Inc.
hello@sightx.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

SightX and Netquest Announce Global Strategic Partnership

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more