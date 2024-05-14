SightX and Netquest Announce Global Strategic Partnership
SightX and Netquest Announce Global Strategic Partnership to Lead Innovation in the Market Research Industry.
This partnership firmly places SightX and Netquest at the forefront of innovation happening in the insights industry. We've made it possible for anyone to do market research easily and efficiently.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netquest, the leading access panel provider in Latin America and Southern Europe, and SightX, the A.I. powered consumer insights platform, announced a strategic partnership aimed at seamlessly integrating Netquest's high-quality sample into the SightX platform. This integration will enable researchers to access Netquest's sample directly within a SightX's customized environment, streamlining the research process and enhancing the depth and accuracy of consumer insights.
— Tim Lawton
Netquest has established itself as the go-to provider for high-quality data collection services, boasting a robust and engaged panel spanning Latin America and Southern Europe. Leveraging a combination of behavioral and declarative data collected from their panelists, Netquest enables researchers to gain a comprehensive understanding of consumer preferences and behaviors, thereby facilitating the development of winning strategies for businesses and institutions.
SightX is an industry leading consumer insights platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to empower users in conducting end-to-end research. From questionnaire creation to reporting and analysis, SightX enables marketing, insights, and product leaders to derive actionable insights from complex data sets faster and more efficiently. Any research study can be built, deployed, analyzed, and summarized in seconds with a prompt using the market research industry’s first generative A.I. assistant, Ada by SightX.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SightX," said Enric Cid, Strategy and Product Director of Netquest. "Combining our robust data collection capabilities with SightX's innovative AI-powered platform marks a significant milestone in the consumer insights industry in Latin America and Southern Europe. This partnership offers researchers access to a comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities for conducting fast turnaround projects without compromising quality or advanced reporting, enabling deep understanding of consumers in a rapidly evolving market landscape."
Tim Lawton Co-CEO & Co-founder of SightX added “This partnership firmly places SightX and Netquest at the forefront of the innovation happening within the insights industry. Operating with speed and efficiency, all without sacrificing budget, allows researchers the ability to have much more of an impact on business outcomes and the bottom line than ever before”.
About SightX
SightX is an AI-powered end-to-end market research platform that empowers teams to learn at the speed of their customers. Streamline the entire market research process in a single, unified hub. With SightX, organizations can stay ahead of trends and quickly identify changing consumer behaviors in real time. The result? Confidence to make the right decisions, with the right insights, at the right time.
Tim Lawton
SightX Inc.
hello@sightx.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn