Pabst Brewing Company Partners with SightX to Enhance Consumer Research and Drive Growth

Pabst Brewing Company Partners with SightX to Power Agile, Cost-Effective Consumer Research, Driving Smarter Decisions and Innovation Across Its Iconic Brands.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pabst Brewing Company, one of America’s oldest and most iconic breweries, has partnered with SightX to revolutionize its consumer research strategy. By adopting the SightX platform , Pabst has enhanced its ability to gather high-quality insights, optimize product development, and drive innovation across its diverse portfolio of brands, including Pabst Blue Ribbon, Lone Star, and Rainier.Pabst faced challenges with traditional research platforms, including lack of flexibility, high costs, and unreliable data quality. To overcome these obstacles, they sought a solution that would support advanced methodologies like TURF and conjoint analysis while remaining cost-effective. SightX provided the answer with its powerful, scalable, and easy-to-use research capabilities With SightX, Pabst has:- Enhanced concept testing: Evaluating over 40 product ideas with accurate purchase intent, uniqueness, and relevant insights.- Optimized pricing and product development: Using TURF, conjoint, and Gabor-Granger pricing research to align with market demand.- Improved brand health tracking: Reducing research costs to less than 20% of traditional vendor expenses while increasing the frequency of brand performance monitoring.“SightX is truly a researcher’s platform...this tool allows you to do everything you need to do. Its flexibility is virtually limitless, from piping and routing to conditional logic. It’s intuitive and has it all.” said Bill Duncan, Consumer Insights, Pabst Brewing Company.By integrating SightX into its research workflow, Pabst has embodied agility, innovation, and business growth—leveraging the platform to make data-driven decisions faster, improve ROI on research investments, and scale its insights team’s impact. The platform’s ease of use and advanced capabilities have enabled Pabst to refine its product offerings, strengthen its brand positioning, and respond swiftly to evolving consumer trends.The partnership between Pabst and SightX underscores the power of leveraging technology to enhance consumer insights, ensuring that heritage brands continue to evolve and thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

