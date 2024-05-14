KVCC College and Career Success Coordinator Eases the Transition from Adult Education to College

What do you get when you combine adult education students, a tour of Kennebec Valley Community College (KVCC), and a variety of delicious pies? The answer is Brighter Futures!

A successful, immersive event occurred earlier this spring when 18 students from four local adult education programs spent two hours on the KVCC campus. In addition to touring the campus, students met the dean of students, key student success support staff, and a Maine Educational Opportunity Center advisor. After the tour, they enjoyed pie and ended the day with a fun activity led by a faculty member. The event was so successful that there are plans to offer it at least once a year.

Carolyn Haskell, the College and Career Success Coordinator (CCSC) at KVCC, a position funded through the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, played an integral part in planning the event and worked closely with Teresa Smith, KVCC Director of Enrollment, to make it a success. Area adult education directors and staff marketed the event and accompanied students to the campus.

Part of Haskell’s role is to be the on campus contact for adult education students interested in attending KVCC. Haskell is a resource for students navigating the college process and adult education. Being on campus gives her a unique perspective and informs how she advises students. She helps ease the transition from adult education to college and supports students along their college journey to help them succeed. She also connects current KVCC students to adult education for services to help them while they are in college.

Haskell has seen the power of getting adult learners to college campuses and believes that allowing them to see themselves as college students is monumental. She said, “Once they tour the campus, it is much easier for them to think of college as a goal to be accomplished rather than a dream.”

This story was submitted by Kennebec Valley

Community College (KVCC). To submit good news about your school to the Maine Department of Education, complete our Good News Submission form.