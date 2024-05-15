EverC and Wish Share Their Success Story of Fighting Counterfeits with AI at Marketplace Risk Management Conference
Marketplace Risk Management Conference Names EverC to Exclusive Solution Provider Excellence Program
The Solution Provider Excellence Program honorees excel at devising solutions that tackle complex challenges and support business resilience in a risk-heavy global market.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverC, a pioneer in AI-driven risk intelligence solutions for the ecommerce ecosystem, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Marketplace Risk Management Solution Provider Excellence program.
— Jeremy Gottschalk, Founder & CEO, Marketplace Risk Mgmt LLC
According to the release, EverC stands among “leaders in their field” that are recognized for continuous improvement and innovation through “data-driven insights, advanced analytics, and the latest technologies to equip businesses with essential tools for proactive risk identification, assessment, and mitigation.” These market-leading solution providers will receive further recognition at the Marketplace Risk Management Conference, which takes place in San Francisco, CA, this week.
A highlight of the conference will be Ariel Tiger's joint presentation with Erin Brusseau, Director of Content Moderation Operations at Wish, the global ecommerce powerhouse and valued EverC customer, on May 15, 2024. Together, they will tell the success story of how EverC and Wish partnered to leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help manage risks and enhance the brand of the ecommerce powerhouse. The session promises to offer invaluable perspectives on mitigating risk for marketplaces in an environment of increasingly sophisticated threats and heightened regulatory scrutiny.
Attendees of the Marketplace Risk Management Conference are invited to stop by the EverC table at the event to learn more about how innovative, AI-driven risk intelligence solutions can help manage risk for online marketplaces and platforms.
Event attendees will also have the opportunity to access EverC's highly anticipated 2024 Trends Report. This comprehensive report offers in-depth analysis of emerging trends shaping ecommerce, with actionable insights to help platforms navigate the evolving risk landscape.
EverC is focused on powering safe, scalable growth for the ecommerce ecosystem, with automated, AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk management solutions. We provide immediate and ongoing risk intelligence for banks, acquirers, payment providers, and marketplaces. Learn more at www.everc.com.
