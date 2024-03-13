EverC Recognized as a Market Leader in Merchant Fraud Journal's 2024 Fraud Trends Report
Cutting-edge AI-driven Solutions Propel EverC to Forefront of Ecommerce Fraud Prevention and Innovation
Tech-forward solutions incorporating ML and LLMs are crucial to minimize the impact of fraudulent AI, while enabling payment providers and marketplaces to focus on driving business growth.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverC, a pioneer in AI-driven risk management solutions for payment providers and marketplaces, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the fifth annual edition of Merchant Fraud Journal’s Ecommerce Fraud Trends Report. This comprehensive report delves into the evolving landscape of fraud in the ecommerce, highlighting ten leading ecommerce fraud solutions.
— Ariel Tiger, EverC CEO
The 2024 Ecommerce Fraud Trends Report explores key topics such as the impact of Generative AI on fraud, the role of human analysts in an increasingly AI-dominated world, and strategies to combat the rising concern of first-party fraud (friendly fraud) in ecommerce.
In a dedicated Q&A featured in the report, EverC CEO Ariel Tiger addresses the profound impact of Generative AI on the fraud ecosystem. Artificial intelligence is evolving at breakneck speed, increasing the need to invest in advanced fraud detection tools that are more advanced and sophisticated than traditional methods.
The report also emphasizes the limitations of current risk management solutions. “Risk management solutions cannot rely on human intelligence alone,” said Tiger. “Tech-forward solutions incorporating machine learning and large language models are crucial for minimizing the impact of fraudulent AI, while enabling payment providers and marketplaces to concentrate on driving business growth.”
To access the full Merchant Fraud Journal 2024 Fraud Trends Report and gain valuable insights from the world's leading fraud prevention experts, download the report here.
About EverC:
EverC is focused on powering safe, scalable growth for the ecommerce ecosystem, with automated, AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk management solutions. We provide immediate and ongoing risk intelligence for banks, acquirers, payment providers, and marketplaces. Learn more at www.everc.com.
