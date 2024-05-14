Submit Release
Deputy Minister Philly Mapulane unveils a cyber-lab,17 May

As we celebrate the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day as declared on 17 May 1969-55 years ago, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies in collaboration with the Limpopo Provincial Government will join the other countries in celebrating this day by unveiling the Telkom Foundation state-of-the-art cyber lab at Refilwe Secondary School in Ephraim Mogale Local Municipality, Sekhukhune District in Limpopo.

The ICT Cyber lab is an initiative of Telkom Foundation’s Connected Schools programme which is aimed at empowering learners, teachers, and young people in rural areas with much-needed digital skills and devices to propel them to excel in this increasingly technological world. The ICT lab is designed to enhance the school's academic progress and teachers learning materials through internet connectivity and digital access for learners, young people around the area and the community at large.

Telkom is the backbone of South Africa’s digital future through its network infrastructure which provides an unrivalled footprint of connectivity across the country, including in rural areas which are largely under-served.

With Limpopo province having recorded an increase in the 2023 Grade 12 results, Refilwe Secondary School is amongst the school that have seen a massive improvement and received 100% pass rate.

Members of the media are invited to the event as follows:
Date: Friday, 17 May 2024
Time: 09h00
Venue: Refilwe Secondary School, Metsanangwana Village, Ephraim Mogale Local Municipality.

Enquiries:
Ms Tlangelani Manganyi 
Media Officer
Cell: 060 886 4670 
E-mail: Media@DCDT.gov.za

