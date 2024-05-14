Deadline Approaching for Century and Heritage Farm Applications

Farm families will be honored on August 15 at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 14, 2024) – The June 1 deadline for eligible Iowa farm owners to apply for Century or Heritage Farm recognition is quickly approaching, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is encouraging farm families to apply today.

The program, which was created in partnership by the Department and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, honors families who have owned their farms for 100 years and 150 years, respectively. This is the 48th year of the Century Farm Program, which started in 1976 as part of the Nation’s Bicentennial Celebration. To date, more than 21,000 farms from across the state have received this distinction. This is the 18th year of the Heritage Farm Program and more than 1,800 farms have been recognized since this program began in 2006.

The completed applications must be postmarked or received by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship by June 1, 2024, in order to be included in the August 15 ceremony held during the 2024 Iowa State Fair.

To apply, download and complete the application found on the Department’s website and return it to:

Century and Heritage Farm Program

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Wallace State Office Building

502 E. Ninth St.

Des Moines, IA 50319

You may also request an application from Kelley Reece, coordinator of the Century and Heritage Farm Program, at 515-281-3645 or kelley.reece@iowaagriculture.gov.

To search for previous Century and Heritage Farm recipients, visit the database on the Department’s website. Photos from past recognition ceremonies are also available on the Department’s Flickr website.