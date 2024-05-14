Submit Release
Hoteles Buenaventura Welcomes Mauricio Ramirez as Corporate Operations Director

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoteles Buenaventura, whose resort portfolio includes Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway, Buenaventura Grand Hotel & Great Moments and Hacienda Buenaventura Hotel & Mexican Charm, welcomes yet another new member to the family: Mauricio Ramirez, who joins as Corporate Operations Director.

Ramirez, originally from Mexico City, began his career in the hospitality industry in 1996. He held various roles in U.S.-based chains such as Rainforest Café, Olive Garden and Río Bravo by Applebee’s.

In 2000, Ramirez was invited to collaborate with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, initially as a restaurant manager. Later, he was assigned to the Groups and Conventions Department, where he excelled as Manager of Group and Convention Sales within the same chain. His outstanding performance earned him the prestigious Fairmont Masters award, recognizing the best salespeople globally across the company.

Ramirez’s career continued in the commercial segment, taking on roles such as Senior Leisure Sales Manager and Director of Group Sales. In 2017, he seized the opportunity to become General Manager at Pierre Mundo Imperial.

By 2020, he was promoted to Corporate Commercial and Marketing Director for Hoteles Mundo Imperial Entertainment & Hospitality, overseeing hotels and business lines in Acapulco and Mérida, Yucatán.

Now, in 2024, he joins the distinguished team of Hoteles Buenaventura Puerto Vallarta, a group with a rich tradition and vast experience in the hotel industry, taking on the challenge of Corporate Director of Operations. His arrival represents an invaluable asset to the organization, bringing his vast knowledge and proven leadership to drive growth and operational excellence across all of the chain's properties.

For more information, see: https://www.hotelesbuenaventura.com.mx/
