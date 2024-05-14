THE BROOKS GROUP WINS BRONZE STEVIE® IN 2024 AWARDS FOR SALES & CUSTOMER SERVICE
The Brooks Group, a leading training and development company, received Stevie® Awards for Sales Training Practice and Sales Training Program of the Year.
The Stevie® awards acknowledge the impact The Brooks Group’s ROI-driven development programs have on sales professionals’ performance. Our programs help our clients achieve long-term success. ”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brooks Group, a leading sales training and development company, announced that it has been awarded a Bronze Stevie® Award in two categories at the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service: Sales Training Practice of the Year and Sales Training or Coaching Program of the Year for its client C.H.I. Overhead Doors.
— Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group
“The Stevie® awards acknowledge the measurable impact The Brooks Group’s ROI-driven development programs have on sales professionals’ performance,” said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. “Our practical, consultative sales training and coaching help our clients generate predictable revenue growth and long-term success.”
“C.H.I. chose The Brooks Group to help us establish a common language across our customer-facing teams, expand dealer relationships, and equip our team to sell on value,” said Rick Laporte, VP Sales, C.H.I. Overhead Doors. “Using a customer-focused, consultative sales process had a huge impact on our business. We’ve realized a large return on our training investment.”
B2B sales organizations are turning to sales professional development to hire, train, and retain high-performing sales teams in the face increased buyer expectations and tightening customer budgets.
Since its founding in 1977, The Brooks Group has been recognized as a leader and innovator in the sales training and performance industry. The effectiveness of its training delivery and sales process methodology is proven by continued customer success and positive reviews.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, April 12, 2024.
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.
About The Brooks Group
Unlocking the potential of sales teams for over 45 years, The Brooks Group is a leading strategic partner empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. To learn more about our suite of ROI-driven sales training and development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class assessments, visit www.brooksgroup.com.
About C.H.I. Overhead Doors
Crafting quality garage doors for homes and businesses since 1981, C.H.I. Overhead Doors was built on the idea that garage doors should be exceptional in quality, craftsmanship, and value. As the premier garage door manufacturer, we continue to grow with a dedicated purpose: to provide our customers with the very best in garage doors and service. Learn more at https://www.chiohd.com/
About The Stevie® Awards
Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
###
The Brooks Group Contact
Larissa DiStefano
Vice President of Marketing
The Brooks Group
Mobile: 713.898.0607
ldistefano@thebrooksgroup.com
Larissa DiStefano
The Brooks Group
+ +17138980607
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube