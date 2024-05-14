Tru Treasury and ZSuite Tech Announce Strategic Collaboration, Launching Innovative Escrow Tool for Credit Unions

Tru Treasury partners with ZSuite Tech

Tru Treasury and ZSuite Technologies have partnered to introduce a new commercial solution for credit unions, enhancing their offerings and efficiency.

"We're excited to empower credit unions to become true partners for their business members. The ZSuite technology seamlessly integrates, streamlining the management of commercial deposits.” — John Ballantyne, CEO of Tru Treasury

TALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tru Treasury is proud to announce its launch and a strategic partnership with ZSuite Technologies. Together, they are introducing a new commercial escrow and subaccounting solution for credit unions. This collaboration leverages ZSuite Technologies' expertise in complex account management to significantly enhance the service offerings of credit unions to their business members.

This collaboration introduces Tru Treasury’s credit unions to a multi-purpose tool that enables them to manage 'sub-ledgered' deposits. Business members can now allocate budgets into different P&L centers, tracking financial activities and interest earnings in each center with greater clarity. Alternatively, the tool can also be used to manage complex three-party accounts where a business member is holding funds on behalf of a beneficiary, like a property manager holding security deposits or a lawyer managing trust accounts.

Nathan Baumeister, CEO of ZSuite Technologies, commented, "Our work with Tru Treasury reflects our dedication to providing advanced, effective tools that help financial institutions better serve their commercial members. This partnership is about more than just technology; it's about setting new standards in complex account management and enhancing client satisfaction across the board."

This solution introduces significant efficiencies and customization for credit unions, adapting to the evolving financial sector. It ensures credit unions remain competitive by transforming their approach to commercial services with advanced management tools.

John Ballantyne, CEO of Tru Treasury, spoke about the strategic alliance with ZSuite Technologies. This collaboration, he explained, goes beyond simply offering a new tool. "We're excited to empower credit unions to become true partners for their business members," Ballantyne said. "The ZSuite technology seamlessly integrates with existing systems, streamlining the management of commercial deposits. This translates to significant efficiency gains, allowing credit unions to dedicate more resources to fostering deeper client relationships and delivering exceptional service."

About Tru Treasury:

Tru Treasury is a leader in financial technology, providing secure, cloud-based solutions that simplify commercial deposit management. Dedicated to serving credit unions, Tru Treasury is transforming how these institutions support their business members, improving both operational efficiency and client satisfaction.

To learn more about Tru Treasury and how we can assist you to better serve your members, please visit: https://www.TruTreasury.com

Alexis Leonard

Marketing Director

305-298-1721

Alexis.Leonard@TruTreasury.com

About ZSuite Technologies:

ZSuite Tech is a financial technology company that aims to power financial institutions with digital escrow products for specific commercial verticals that they can offer to their clients. ZSuite's products, ZRent and ZEscrow, streamline collection of recurring payments and automate the management and compliance around three-party accounts and multi-use escrow subaccounting.

To learn more about ZSuite Tech and how it can help your financial institution, please visit: https://www.zsuitetech.com.

Katherine Ring

Chief Marketing and Culture Officer

512-605-9715

Katherine.ring@zsuitetech.com