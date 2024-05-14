OneWell Health Care: Approved DHHS & DDSN Provider in South Carolina Home Healthcare Services Provided by OneWell Health Care in South Carolina

OneWell Health Care elevates home healthcare standards in South Carolina, offering personalized services for individuals in need. Contact for more info.

We are dedicated to empowering individuals to live their best lives through compassionate & comprehensive care. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of excellence in home healthcare.” — Aytekin Oldac, CEO & President of OneWell Health Care

BLUFFTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWell Health Care, a leading provider of home healthcare services in South Carolina, continues to set the benchmark for quality care and support for individuals in need. With a commitment to excellence and a comprehensive range of services, OneWell Health Care ensures that patients receive the highest standard of care tailored to their unique needs.

As a trusted provider sanctioned by the Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) and the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) in South Carolina, OneWell Health Care offers a suite of services designed to promote well-being and independence among its clients.

Among the core services provided by OneWell Health Care are:

- Skilled Nursing Services: A dedicated team of skilled nurses offers a wide array of services including dressing and feeding assistance, medication administration, health assessments, and vital signs monitoring.

- Adult Attendant Care: Compassionate caregivers provide essential support and companionship to adults in need of assistance with daily activities.

- In-Home Respite Care: Providing temporary relief for primary caregivers, ensuring that individuals receive continuous care while caregivers take a much-needed break.

- Personal Care Services: Tailored assistance with personal hygiene, grooming, and mobility to enhance quality of life and promote independence.

- Community Services: Engaging individuals within their communities to foster social interaction and inclusion, promoting overall well-being.

OneWell Health Care's nursing services in South Carolina encompass a wide range of specialized care, including gastrostomy and PEG tube management, tracheostomy care, ventilator support, seizure monitoring, and more. The highly skilled nursing staff is trained to deliver exceptional care with compassion and expertise, ensuring the comfort and safety of every patient.

Moreover, OneWell Health Care extends its commitment to excellence to veterans through its Veteran Home Care Services. Operating under the framework of DHHS, this program provides tailored support to veterans, ensuring they receive the care they deserve in alignment with their unique circumstances. Prior authorization from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is required to access these services, ensuring veterans receive the specialized care they need and deserve.

OneWell Health Care proudly accepts referrals for individuals in need of home healthcare services from all counties across South Carolina. OneWell Health Care's commitment to serving the community extends to accepting Medicaid for all disabled individuals, including children, ensuring that everyone has access to the care they require.

In addition, OneWell Health Care welcomes clients with Long-Term Care insurance coverage, providing seamless support and assistance in navigating insurance processes. With its comprehensive services and dedication to excellence, OneWell Health Care is dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of its clients.

Currently, OneWell Health Care operates two fully functional locations in Bluffton and Charleston, strategically positioned to serve communities across the state. As the business continues to thrive and grow, OneWell Health Care plans to expand its reach further, focusing on additional offices to better serve its expanding client base.

Click Here to contact OneWell Health Care and learn more information about its services.

About OneWell Health Care:

OneWell Health Care is a leading provider of home healthcare services in South Carolina, offering a comprehensive range of support to individuals in need. With a commitment to excellence and compassion, OneWell Health Care delivers personalized care tailored to the unique needs of each client, ensuring comfort, safety, and well-being.