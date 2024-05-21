PayProp successfully defends title as Tech Company of the Year – Large at the 2024 Global Business Tech Awards
Property management payment platform scoops Tech Company of the Year – Large for the second consecutive year
Winning this award... is a promise to our clients and partners that we'll keep pushing boundaries, delivering exceptional service, and making a positive impact on our industry.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PayProp, the automated rental payment platform for residential property managers, has successfully defended its title as Tech Company of the Year – Large in the 2024 Global Business Tech Awards.
— Samantha Ferreira, Head of Client Services, PayProp North America
The Global Business Tech Awards, hosted by Don't Panic Events, showcase exceptional technological achievements across industries worldwide.
The unmatched payment innovation of the internationally recognized PayProp platform once again wowed judges. Standout features include its live bank integration, smart ring-fencing of funds and automated reconciliation of trust accounts, as well as its ironclad security and suite of ancillary technologies that raise the bar in financial management, transparency, and control. These include live landlord and tenant dashboards and self-service, comprehensive business intelligence and client reporting, proactive accounts communication, maintenance management, and more.
The judges highlighted PayProp’s “dedication to education and networking with sector leaders” as setting the company apart as true innovators. “Their localized strategies demonstrate a deep understanding of diverse target markets, ensuring tailored approaches for maximum impact.”
PayProp's win at the 2024 Global Business Tech Awards comes on the heels of its previous success, having secured the same prestigious award last year, reaffirming the company’s position as a tech industry leader.
“Winning this award again is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at PayProp,” says Samantha Ferreira, Head of Client Services at PayProp North America. “But more than that, it's a promise to our clients and partners that we'll keep pushing boundaries, delivering exceptional service, and making a positive impact on our industry.”
You can find the full list of winners here: https://globalbusinesstechawards.com/2024-winners/
UNRIVALED INNOVATION
Bank-integrated payment automation with PayProp enables property managers to cut their portfolio administration time to a fraction, enabling them to focus on business development and managing more doors. As a result, PayProp’s North American clients grow more than 20% on average in their first full year of processing on the platform.
The platform automatically generates bulk rent and other invoices ready for approval and sending from the platform. Once payment is received, it automatically calculates management fees, and lets property managers reconcile bulk incoming payments and pay owners and contractors in just a couple of clicks.
Key features of the PayProp platform include:
- Automated reconciliation of rent payments to properties;
- Set-and-forget payment rules for multiple recipients across entire property portfolios, enabling bulk settlement in a few clicks;
- Strict user permissions, access control, and full audit and client communication logs to ensure the safety of client funds;
- Arrears flagging in real time and missed payments recovery with automated reminders to late-paying tenants;
- Live management reports for property managers to check the financial health of their portfolios and benchmark themselves against competitors;
- Comprehensive client reporting (Owner, Property and Tenant statements, portfolio reporting and live portfolio dashboards);
- An Owner app that enables owners to view always-accurate account totals with the most up-to-date status of their portfolio's balance;
- A Tenant portal that allows tenants to view their entire invoice and payment history, make fast online bank transfers, and request maintenance services; and
- A fully documented application programming interface (API), which allows property managers to access PayProp data through other PropTech solutions.
ABOUT PAYPROP
PayProp is an automated rental payment and reconciliation platform for the property management industry. Launched in 2004, the company has grown quickly to become a leading processor of rental payments for residential properties, and today serves a large and diverse customer base of property professionals, processing $2.7bn in rental payments annually. The platform sets the standard for speed and accuracy of payments as well as cost and payment status transparency, offering customers complete transactional control and regulatory compliance.
On December 4, 2023, PayProp and Reapit announced that the two companies were merging. The combined company will offer clients the opportunity to have a single provider that delivers capabilities across sales, property management, and trust account management.
Learn more at www.payprop.com and subscribe to the monthly PayProp Insights and PayProp blog for news, analysis and thought leadership on the residential rental market.
