Spotted Peccary Music Introduces Dark Sky Alliance and Their Debut Album: INTERDWELL
The new group - Dark Sky Alliance - (clockwise from top left) soundscaping synthesist Eric “the” Taylor, keyboardist Rupert Greenall, cinematic sound-maestro guitarist David Helpling, and percussionist Jerry Marotta
Interdwell’s twelve compositions draw inspiration from the personal and the cosmic, the natural world and the fantastical.
Their debut album, Interdwell, is a visionary, sonic, illustrated guide...a true form on going beyond our solar system.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After shimmering on the horizon for months, the highly-anticipated new album INTERDWELL is among us. Created over a span of years by Dark Sky Alliance -- an eclectic group comprised of music industry veterans: percussionist Jerry Marotta (Peter Gabriel, Indigo Girls), keyboardist Rupert Greenall (The Fixx), soundscaping synthesist Eric “the” Taylor, and sound-maestro guitarist David Helpling -- the new music releases worldwide today on Spotted Peccary Music, and is available in streaming, hi-res digital, and physical CD formats.
Interdwell's exciting pre-release buzz resulted in a #1 debut on the NACC (college) CHILL Chart this week, and the album has earned feature stories by Echoes Radio, Fairfax City Music and more to come. Listen to Interdwell now on your platform of choice or at Bandcamp.
Wholly unique in style and sound, the group's new music reveals welcome shades of past works for which each artist is known: new wave guitar flourishes, tribal ambient percussion, richly layered synth-beds, and cinematic crescendos, enmeshed with masterful contributions by colleagues Jamie West-Oram, Robert Rich, Joe Locke, Tony Levin, and the late Sonam Targee.
Interdwell’s twelve compositions draw inspiration from the personal and the cosmic, the natural world and the fantastical. The album’s first epic opens with “Fortunate One” featuring chanting from the late Sonam Targee and builds layer upon layer from there. Halfway through, a propulsive bass groove entwines with Targee’s chants, shifting from melancholic to euphoric, a celebration of the time we’re gifted with those we love. “Warm Inlet” was inspired by a view of the Adirondacks on 7th Lake that can only be seen by boat; new wave guitar warbles paint the glimmering whitecaps, a steady bassline the powerful undercurrent, with Vangelis-esque synth chords the sun on the mountain peaks. A dreamlike and reflective favorite, “The Slow Train Home,” was born from Eric “the” Taylor’s first ever recording session with Marotta and bassist Tony Levin (Peter Gabriel, King Crimson) over 20 years ago. Levin’s emotive upright bass glides through an electronic landscape both airy and rich, like a lonely traveler watching the hills roll by. This is music for the imagination.
The title track "Interdwell" takes the listener beyond Earth, depicting humanity’s journey through space: the tribal march of Marotta’s percussion as a voyager, shimmering sequencers as stars through the viewport, anthemic electric guitar as a starship’s acceleration, a distant destination finally reached. Jerry confides, “Eric, Rupert and I have been working on music together in one form or another for many many years,” Rupert continues the thought, “Working with Jerry and Eric for the last 15 years or so has resulted in us having our own style as The Fragile Fate.” They invited David Helpling to have a listen; the results are their first album, Interdwell a vivid, inspiring odyssey throughout, a work that carries the listener from a sun-dappled lake to the furthest reaches of space and back again, leaving only the desire to experience it all over again.
Zachary Nathanson, of Echoes and Dust writes, "Their debut album, Interdwell, is a visionary, sonic, illustrated guide. Each of the pieces behind their album released on the Spotted Peccary label is a true form on going beyond our solar system."
Mastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary PNW Studios, Interdwell is available as a CD as well as for streaming and downloading, including high resolution studio master formats.
Interdwell will live stream throughout the day on Spotted Peccary’s 24/7/365 streaming channel SPMLive on YouTube at https://linktr.ee/ambientelectronic.tv
Tracklist:
01 Search
02 Fortunate One
03 Warm Inlet
04 The Desert Mind
05 Latch
06 Interdwell
07 The Far Cry
08 Marotta Swamp
09 Tré Pur
10 The Slow Train Home
11 Linear
12 Bring Myself To Say It
Stream: https://orcd.co/interdwell
Listen/Buy:
Official web shop: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/interdwell
Bandcamp: https://dark-sky-alliance.bandcamp.com/album/interdwell
Amazon: https://a.co/d/baC8knt
Connect with all things Dark Sky Alliance at https://darkskyalliance.com/
About Spotted Peccary Music:
Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. In 2023, they were named Best Independent Record Label by the HIMAwards. Explore more than 200 titles and 50 artists released over 38 years of excellence at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com
