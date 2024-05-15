CXAUTO 20th Anniversary, June 11-12 in Marina del Rey
CXAUTO Celebrates its 20th Anniversary by Hosting Event in Marina del Rey, CA, June 11-12
Many of the presentations were fresh takes on the mindset needed to win with customers today. I appreciated their candor.”MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are counting down the weeks to the 20th anniversary of CXAUTO (June 11-12) at the Ritz-Carlton Marina Del Rey, CA.
For 20 years, CXAUTO has stood alone, pioneering a summit that forges a powerful alliance between Automakers, Dealers, and Tech. Our mission has been to bring together senior-level leaders who address how they will architect the ultimate customer journey through seamless omnichannel shopping, buying, and aftercare experiences surpassing the ever-escalating desires of consumers.
GET INSPIRED AT CXAUTO With Our Confirmed Featured Speakers:
• Jeremy Beaver, Chief Executive Officer - DGDG
• Tom Thomas, VP Data Strategy, Business Intelligence & Analytics - FORDDIRECT
• Kit Kolbe, Retail Performance Consulting Manager, West Region - AUDI OF AMERICA
• Doug Eroh, President & General Manager - LONGO TOYOTA/PENSKE MOTOR GROUP
• Bob Zeinstra, General Manager Global Sales Support - TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA
• Rebecca Caldwell, VP Product Innovation & Integration - FORDDIRECT
• Kevin Frye, Marketing Director - JEFF WYLER AUTOMOTIVE
• Joe Haley, National Manager Marketing Data Strategy & Operations - KIA AMERICA
• Nathan Hollenbeck, Vice President Marketing - DGDG
• Andrew Denham, Region Customer Experience Manager, West Region - AUDI OF AMERICA
• Spencer Webb, General Manager, AUDI SALT LAKE CITY
• Jarrod Kilway, Vice President Digital Operations - CASA AUTOMOTIVE
• Katie Garren, Chief Financial Officer - SIMMS AUTO GROUP
• Allen Levenson, Former Head of Sales, Marketing & Brand Analytics - GENERAL MOTORS
• Savannah Simms, Director of Marketing & Business Development - SIMMS AUTO GROUP
• Lizz Callaway, Product Manager - MICROSOFT AUTOS
This Year’s Essential Themes:
• Connected Customer Strategy & Culture
• Retail Innovation & Technology Acceleration
• Harnessing & Attributing Data Analytics & Insights
• AI Adoption & Integration
Key CX Innovator and Disruptor Sessions:
Modernizing The Customer Experience: Investing in Talent & Technology: DEL GRANDE DEALER GROUP
Pursuing Best In Town Around The Globe: Toyota’s Global Best Practice Sharing Network: TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
AI, Automation, and Accountability in the Automotive Industry: CASA AUTO GROUP
Audi Retail Experience (A.R.E): Staying Relevant To Customers’ Needs, Whenever and Wherever: AUDI OF AMERICA | AUDI SALT LAKE CITY
Inspirational Analytics: Solving Problems & Inspiring Ideas In A Data-driven World: KIA AMERICA
When Starting Off With A Clean Culture Foundation: Voices From The Frontline Matter Most: SIMMS AUTO GROUP
New This Year: Get Two Great Events In One!
In collaboration with CXAUTO, AutoTech Investments will host an exclusive one-day summit and VIP dinner on Monday, June 10th. Dealers and OEMs will have the opportunity to participate in both events. To learn more about ATI, visit www.autotechinvestments.com.
Testimonials
Very easy to interact with my peers in an exclusive group. Digital Marketing Director - HYUNDAI
Join us at CXAUTO with other recognized automotive innovators and disruptors that are meeting the demand for more personalized customer interactions, revolutionizing the journey from showroom to ownership, and pioneering customer-centric solutions for tomorrow’s world.
