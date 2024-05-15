Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,819 in the last 365 days.

CXAUTO 20th Anniversary, June 11-12 in Marina del Rey

CXAUTO 20th Anniversary

CXAUTO Celebrates its 20th Anniversary by Hosting Event in Marina del Rey, CA, June 11-12

Many of the presentations were fresh takes on the mindset needed to win with customers today. I appreciated their candor.”
— CX Strategy Leader - JM FAMILY
MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are counting down the weeks to the 20th anniversary of CXAUTO (June 11-12) at the Ritz-Carlton Marina Del Rey, CA.

For 20 years, CXAUTO has stood alone, pioneering a summit that forges a powerful alliance between Automakers, Dealers, and Tech. Our mission has been to bring together senior-level leaders who address how they will architect the ultimate customer journey through seamless omnichannel shopping, buying, and aftercare experiences surpassing the ever-escalating desires of consumers.

Download our brochure to view the latest agenda and full speaker line-up

GET INSPIRED AT CXAUTO With Our Confirmed Featured Speakers:
• Jeremy Beaver, Chief Executive Officer - DGDG
• Tom Thomas, VP Data Strategy, Business Intelligence & Analytics - FORDDIRECT
• Kit Kolbe, Retail Performance Consulting Manager, West Region - AUDI OF AMERICA
• Doug Eroh, President & General Manager - LONGO TOYOTA/PENSKE MOTOR GROUP
• Bob Zeinstra, General Manager Global Sales Support - TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA
• Rebecca Caldwell, VP Product Innovation & Integration - FORDDIRECT
• Kevin Frye, Marketing Director - JEFF WYLER AUTOMOTIVE
• Joe Haley, National Manager Marketing Data Strategy & Operations - KIA AMERICA
• Nathan Hollenbeck, Vice President Marketing - DGDG
• Andrew Denham, Region Customer Experience Manager, West Region - AUDI OF AMERICA
• Spencer Webb, General Manager, AUDI SALT LAKE CITY
• Jarrod Kilway, Vice President Digital Operations - CASA AUTOMOTIVE
• Katie Garren, Chief Financial Officer - SIMMS AUTO GROUP
• Allen Levenson, Former Head of Sales, Marketing & Brand Analytics - GENERAL MOTORS
• Savannah Simms, Director of Marketing & Business Development - SIMMS AUTO GROUP
• Lizz Callaway, Product Manager - MICROSOFT AUTOS

This Year’s Essential Themes:
• Connected Customer Strategy & Culture
• Retail Innovation & Technology Acceleration
• Harnessing & Attributing Data Analytics & Insights
• AI Adoption & Integration

Key CX Innovator and Disruptor Sessions:
Modernizing The Customer Experience: Investing in Talent & Technology: DEL GRANDE DEALER GROUP

Pursuing Best In Town Around The Globe: Toyota’s Global Best Practice Sharing Network: TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

AI, Automation, and Accountability in the Automotive Industry: CASA AUTO GROUP

Audi Retail Experience (A.R.E): Staying Relevant To Customers’ Needs, Whenever and Wherever: AUDI OF AMERICA | AUDI SALT LAKE CITY

Inspirational Analytics: Solving Problems & Inspiring Ideas In A Data-driven World: KIA AMERICA

When Starting Off With A Clean Culture Foundation: Voices From The Frontline Matter Most: SIMMS AUTO GROUP

New This Year: Get Two Great Events In One!
In collaboration with CXAUTO, AutoTech Investments will host an exclusive one-day summit and VIP dinner on Monday, June 10th. Dealers and OEMs will have the opportunity to participate in both events. To learn more about ATI, visit www.autotechinvestments.com.

Testimonials
Very easy to interact with my peers in an exclusive group. Digital Marketing Director - HYUNDAI

Many of the presentations were fresh takes on the mindset needed to win with customers today. I
appreciated their candor. CX Strategy Leader - JM FAMILY

Download our brochure: Just the right size to meet, get inspired and strategize for 2024 and beyond at CXAUTO

Join us at CXAUTO with other recognized automotive innovators and disruptors that are meeting the demand for more personalized customer interactions, revolutionizing the journey from showroom to ownership, and pioneering customer-centric solutions for tomorrow’s world.

Want more information about how to get involved? Reach out today!

Pam Walter
Thought Leadership Summits
+1 609-216-6998
pwalter@tlsummits.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

CXAUTO 20th Anniversary, June 11-12 in Marina del Rey

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more