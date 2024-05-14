Disaster response exercise being held throughout Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Military Department, along with several state and local agencies, are conducting an emergency response exercise throughout Tennessee from May 15-19. Named “Tennessee Maneuvers 2024,” the exercise will occur in Bradley, Coffee, Davidson, Gibson, Hamilton, Hawkins, Knox, Loudon, Madison, Maury, McMinn, Rhea, Rutherford, Sullivan, and Wilson counties.

Numerous police and fire departments will be participating in the exercise, including Chattanooga, Knox County, and the Tennessee Valley Authority police departments, as well as the Nashville Fire Department’s Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team. All events will be coordinated through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and local emergency management agencies.

“These exercises, where we operate jointly, are crucial for the readiness of our organization,” said Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “The more we work alongside one another, the more we get to fine-tune our policies and procedures. Building these relationships is vital to our effectiveness, and continuing to practice what we do will make all of us much better when it’s time to respond to the real thing.”

This year’s exercise scenario is based on the emergency response to a flood in southeast Tennessee. Exercise participants will be working together to respond to numerous situations and conducting search and rescue, critical site security, and infrastructure failure response. Expect to see a higher military presence in some areas throughout the state, primarily Davidson, Hamilton, and Knox counties.

