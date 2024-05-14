Cancer Support Community Joins Oncology Data Advisor® Editorial Board
Oncology Data Advisor welcomes Cancer Support Community to their Editorial Board as a nonprofit organization supporting individuals affected by cancer.
The services that Cancer Support Community offers will be invaluable in broadening our goal with an eye towards advocacy, education, equity, and wellness for both patients and their caregivers.”ROCHELLE PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oncology Data Advisor® is pleased to announce that Cancer Support Community has joined our Editorial Board as a nonprofit organization to provide invaluable insight into the multifaceted experiences of people affected by cancer.
— Rahul Banerjee, MD, FACP
A global nonprofit dedicated to fostering a community where people find connection, compassion, and knowledge, Cancer Support Community provides professionally-led support and navigation services, along with social connections and award-winning education. These resources are available at 190 in-person Cancer Support Community locations across the US, in partnership with Gilda’s Club, and other healthcare locations, as well as online and over the phone, all at no cost. Cancer Support Community amplifies the voices of those impacted by cancer through research and advocacy and create solutions that break down barriers to care and close the healthcare gap for communities whose members are disproportionately affected by cancer.
Cancer Support Community joins Oncology Data Advisor’s robust Editorial Board, including physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, patient advocates, and genetic counselors, all of whom provide indispensable insights into the multilayered experiences of cancer treatment, care, and survivorship. The Editorial Board is led by Rahul Banerjee, MD, FACP, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.
“As Editor in Chief of Oncology Data Advisor, I am thrilled to welcome Cancer Support Community to our Editorial Board,” commented Dr. Banerjee. “We intentionally curate the content of Oncology Data Advisor to include new trends or studies in toxicity management and supportive care. The services that Cancer Support Community offers will be invaluable in broadening this goal even further with an eye towards advocacy, education, equity, and wellness for both patients and their caregivers. We're honored to join forces with them as we strive to amplify the patient voice on Oncology Data Advisor.”
For more information about Oncology Data Advisor’s offerings, including videos, podcasts, live panel discussions, conference coverage, the Fellows Forum, and the Patient Advocacy Hub, visit OncData.com.
To learn more about Cancer Support Community, please visit https://www.cancersupportcommunity.org/.
About Oncology Data Advisor and i3 Health
Oncology Data Advisor® is the independent digital resource that provides indispensable information relevant to the interprofessional cancer care team. As a leader in medical news and commentary for cancer care professionals, OncData provides comprehensive coverage of the latest research advances with the potential to improve health equity and patient outcomes.
i3 Health’s mission is to enhance the proficiency of the interprofessional healthcare team by providing evidence-based, fair-balanced CME/NCPD/CPE-approved activities that address identified professional practice gaps and unmet educational needs. In support of improving patient care, i3 Health is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.
