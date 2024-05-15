AIM Computer Solutions Celebrates Successful Implementation of AIM Vision AutoSys at American Mitsuba Corporation

AIM Computer Solutions: ERP and EDI for the Automotive Industry American Mitsuba Corporation office and automotive production parts they manufacturer.

AIM Computer Solutions launches AIM Vision AutoSys at AMC, enhancing operational efficiency and independence across U.S. plants.

We are excited about our continued partnership with AIM and the upcoming implementations that will further enhance our operational efficiencies across the U.S. and Mexico.” — Dave Falater

FRASER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIM Computer Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software tailored for the automotive supply chain, proudly announces the successful deployment of its AIM Vision AutoSys product at American Mitsuba Corporation’s (AMC) U.S. plants.

Innovative Technology Transforming Operations

The AIM Vision AutoSys has been instrumental in transforming the operational capabilities of AMC’s U.S. plants. This cutting-edge ERP solution supports AMC’s commitment to efficiency and precision in manufacturing automotive components. The first successful implementation took place at the Monroeville, Indiana plant in November 2023, with plans to expand to other locations in Michigan and Kentucky.

Customized Solutions for Enhanced Independence

One of the critical features of AIM Vision AutoSys is its ability to offer a decentralized EDI mailbox, allowing each plant to independently manage and troubleshoot errors, significantly reducing downtime and enhancing productivity. "The flexibility to manage our own errors without sifting through thousands of documents has dramatically streamlined our operations," said Dave Falater, North American IT Director at AMC.

Significant Cost Savings and Operational Efficiency

The implementation of a single SQL server for all AMC's North American plants has led to a significant reduction in licensing costs and IT overhead. This server supports complex needs such as multiple barcode standards and IATF 16949 manufacturing process audits, crucial for maintaining high quality standards and compliance.

A Step Towards Future Collaboration

With AIM Vision AutoSys now up and running, AMC looks forward to expanding this successful model to additional North American locations. "We are excited about our continued partnership with AIM and the upcoming implementations that will further enhance our operational efficiencies across the U.S. and Mexico," added Falater.

For more detailed insights into this successful deployment, you can download the entire Customer Success Story at AIM Computer Solutions Case Study.

About AIM Computer Solutions

AIM Computer Solutions has been at the forefront of technology solutions for automotive manufacturers and suppliers for over 30 years. Known for its deep understanding of the automotive supply chain, AIM provides robust software solutions that manage everything from order management to shipping controls, tailored to meet the unique challenges of the automotive industry.

