China and Sierra Leone Hold Consultations on UN Security Council Issues

On May 14, 2024, Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu and Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leone Victoria Mangay Sulimani held consultations on UN Security Council issues in Beijing. The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation, the work of the Security Council, the UN Summit of the Future, and international and regional hotspot issues, and agreed to further strengthen coordination and cooperation, jointly practice true multilateralism, and promote the better fulfillment of the duties mandated by the UN Charter on the Security Council, and play a positive and constructive role in maintaining international peace and security.

