InventionHome® Inventors Create Universal Aerosol Can Adapter for Efficiently Dispensing Product without Finger Fatigue
Jay C. of Terrell, TX and Craig S. of Rockwall, TX are the creators of the Sprayzi Pro, an aerosol spray can adapter that combines a lightweight trigger and ergonomic design to make it much easier to dispense aerosol spray products. Users can easily attach the device and hold the can instead of the adapter to activate the trigger. The device allows users to be much more relaxed to prevent hand, finger, and arm fatigue. The device is comprised of a food-grade ABS plastic, and the trigger is adjustable from an inactive (i.e., safety) position to a perfect position for engaging the spray button on the can.
The aerosol spray can trigger mechanism comes preassembled and can be easily snapped onto an aerosol can. The adjustment screw allows the user to fine tune the trigger. Users can attach the device to any type of aerosol can without limitations. Examples may include spray paint, disinfectant, engine degreasers, cooking oil, hairspray, deodorant, oven cleaners, pesticides, and much more. The device is lightweight and effortless to use and helps people with limited strength and dexterity in their hands and fingers spray different types of aerosol-based products with ease.
Aerosol spray can products require 6 or more pounds of force to dispense the product. This can cause significant fatigue in the hands, arm, and fingers when using aerosol products. Current products like spray can trigger handles, extension wands, can caps, and other products can be helpful for dispensing spray products; however, these still cause hand and finger fatigue. They also still require the operator to keep their hands and fingers near the dispensing area which can cause skin irritation, especially if a person is working with chemicals.
The Sprayzi Pro is innovative and versatile, offering the perfect solution to address these issues and more. By attaching the adapter to all types of standard aerosol cans, users can complete any task professionally by focusing on the project instead of aches and pains in their arms, hands, and fingers. Ultimately, the attachment aims to make using aerosol products effortless.
Jay and Craig filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Sprayzi Pro product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation. The Sprayzi Pro is currently available for retail purchase at https://www.walmart.com, https://www.sprayzi.com, and https://amazon.com.
Companies interested in the Sprayzi Pro can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
