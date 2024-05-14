EUAM Ukraine: EU extends mission’s mandate until 2027

The Council of the European Union today adopted a decision extending the mandate of the European Union Advisory Mission for Civilian Security Sector Reform in Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine) until 31 May 2027.

Since 2014, EUAM Ukraine has been working closely with its local counterparts to support Ukraine in developing sustainable, accountable and efficient civilian security services that strengthen the rule of law.

The mission provides strategic advice and practical support for specific reform measures in accordance with EU standards and international principles of good governance and human rights, including in support of Ukraine’s accession-related commitments. In doing that, EUAM advises, trains, and supports relevant Ukrainian partners, such as the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police of Ukraine.

EUAM Ukraine has field offices in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa and a mobile unit. Field offices in Kharkiv and Mariupol are currently not operational.

The mandate of EUAM Ukraine was substantially adjusted in 2022 to take into account Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Since then, EUAM Ukraine provides support to Ukrainian authorities to facilitate the investigation and prosecution of international crimes committed in the context of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine, integrated border management, and support in liberated territories.

