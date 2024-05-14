A/B Consulting and Howwe Technologies Partner to Ensure Customers Succeed in Both Strategy and Execution - On Time
Unique partnership merge growth strategy expertise with SaaS application, empowering companies to execute and achieve revenue growth.
United, we're set to transform the landscape of strategic creation and execution, propelling companies towards enhanced revenue and profitability”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Howwe Technologies, the creator of Howwe, the growth application for driving CEO’s business-critical strategic initiatives, is excited to unveil a strategic partnership with the top-tier strategy consulting firm, A/B Consulting. This joint solution is unique to the market and an innovation in the consulting space. By combining A/B Consulting's expertise in growth strategy and strategic planning with Howwe's cutting-edge SaaS application and methodology, companies are empowered to not only create game-changing strategies but can actually execute them to drive revenue growth and company transformation. This partnership will ensure that companies around the world will be able to achieve growth and transformation that is not just planned but is achieved on time.
— Ulf Arnetz, Founder & CEO of Howwe Technologies
This partnership originated from A/B Consulting’s independent evaluation of the market opportunity for Howwe in the United States. Through their comprehensive analysis, A/B Consulting not only recognized the substantial business need among CEOs for a digital application to execute business-critical strategic initiatives swiftly and effectively but also became deeply convinced of the significant value Howwe delivers. “When working with Howwe to evaluate the US market and the need for strategy execution software, it was apparent that Howwe is the missing link in strategy consulting. This is truly revolutionary for companies - strategic plans no longer sit on the shelf - with a combination of A/B and Howwe, companies can create and achieve their biggest goals,” says Gaines Johnson, Partner at A/B Consulting.
Ulf Arnetz, Founder & CEO of Howwe Technologies, remarks, “A/B Consulting brings extensive expertise in crafting growth and business strategies for their clients. Through our partnership, clients are offered a comprehensive solution where financial improvements occur faster, with increased measurability, and on time. We often meet clients ready to execute but lack a clear strategy and defined initiatives, highlighting the essential role A/B Consulting plays in bridging this gap. United, we're set to transform the landscape of strategic creation and execution, propelling companies towards enhanced revenue and profitability”.
Brandon Pham, Managing Partner of A/B Consulting, states, “The alliance with Howwe Technologies comes at a critical time. The deep dive into the market and voice of the customer research we did on behalf of Howwe Technologies highlighted the pressing demand for innovative solutions like Howwe. This collaboration enables us to enhance our service portfolio, allowing us not only to provide strategic planning but also to address our clients’ most intricate challenges through effective and timely strategy execution. This marks a significant step in transforming the realm of strategy consulting and strategy execution”.
This partnership harnesses significant synergies for businesses navigating the complexities of strategy development and execution from start to finish. A/B works alongside clients to create short and long-term strategic plans, growth plans and GTM strategies that clearly articulate organizational objectives, key activities, owners, and KPIs. They design plans that are ambitious, achievable, based on data, and provide a clear path for execution. Howwe allows CEOs and leaders to take immediate action on their organization’s most important goals, accelerating execution and shortening the journey to measurable results. It creates company-wide clarity and commitment to its most important goals and provides clear visibility that allows the CEO to take action on bottlenecks and resistance. CEOs, Presidents, COOs or Regional managers achieve rapid alignment across all organizational layers, get role-specific support, and accelerate financial growth, with an ROI of 8-25x in just 12 months.
About A/B Consulting
A/B Consulting is a full-service strategy consulting firm dedicated to solving the most complex and pressing challenges of its clients. With a commitment to high-quality, data-driven advisory, and insights on investments, growth, and business strategy. A/B Consulting leverages its network of over 450 consultants to deliver tailored solutions across industries. The firm prides itself on understanding the unique goals, challenges, and culture of each client, and fostering a spirit of innovation, creativity, and collaboration.
About Howwe Technologies
Howwe Technologies AB (publ) stands at the forefront of SaaS innovation as the creators of Howwe, the Solution for Growth. With our method and software, we simplify the execution of strategy. Empowering businesses globally, we’re committed to redefining strategy execution and driving sustainable financial growth.
