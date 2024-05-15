Fine Art Cannes Biennale shows art by Tanja Playner, Maka Dadiani, Rebeccah Klodt during the Cannes Film Festival time

Tanja Playner Artist in Cannes Rebeccah Klodt in Cannes Young-Sik Lee in Cannes

CANNES, FRANCE, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024 the art can be also seen. The MAMAG Modern Art Museum is organizing the exhibition “Fine Art Cannes Biennale” from May 17th to 19th, 2024. Almost 50 artists from different countries were selected for the exhibition. The exhibition was curated by the curator and director of the MAMAG Modern Art Museum Heinz Playner. You can see sculptures, paintings, digital art and photography. The exhibition takes place in the California room of the Hotel Juliana Cannes.

The exhibition features artworks by Tanja Playner, Rebeccah Klodt, Fer Zannol, Deborah Lanphear, Katharina Rochat, Begona Cubero Marcos, Helou Gabriel, Adela Osmani, Mari Nishimura, Anakha Nair, Katharina Rochat, Natali Deus, Cathleen Van Bergen, May-May Meijer, Aila Snickars, Max Werner, Young-Sik Lee, Lina Khei, Christine Nilly-Vaeckenstedt and other artists.

Tanja Playner explores new perspectives and objects in her painting style. She divides the motif into several parts and often places the upper and lower body perpendicular to one another, but on different objects. This creates a new view of space and perspective. Art by Tanja Playner was exhibited in Basel during the Art Basel week since 2017, in Cannes during the Cannes Film Festival time since 2016, in the PAKS Gallery in Munich, Vienna and the gallery by the castle Heidenreichstein, In the MOCAMAG Museum in Villa am Kaiserweg in Austria, New York, Miami, Dubai, Tokyo, Barcelona, in the Carrousel du Louvre Paris.

The art of Rebeccah Klodt from the USA was exhibited in Cannes in 2022 and 2023. Also in 2024, a work of art by Rebeccah Klodt will be exhibited at the Fine Art Cannes Biennale 2024. The artist draws inspiration from nature and the surrounding lakes in Minnesota. Most of her works are untitled. Art by Rebeccah Klodt was exhibited in Basel during the Art Basel week in the years 2022 and 2023, in the PAKS Gallery in Munich, Vienna and the gallery by the castle Heidenreichstein, In the MOCAMAG Museum in Villa am Kaiserweg in Austria, in Venice, London, Carrousel du Louvre Paris, Barcelona, Milan, New York.

Art of Adela Osmani is intertwined with psychology and spirituality, so each of her paintings is painted with hands, energy and sometimes analyzing with or without the subconscious. Each of her paintings is made with hands without brushes. Her Artworks were exhibited in the Carrousel du Louvre Paris, UAE, in the Saatchi Gallery in London, Italian Parliament House, gown to the USA through Albania's representative at Miss Universe.

Pictures drawn by Mari Nishimura are often described as "powerful". She doesn't just draw a basic rough sketch, but instead, using her hands and fingers, she is inspired to paint it in layers. Her artworks were exhibited in the USA, Italy, Japan, France, UK. For the third time her work of art will be exhibited at the Cannes Biennale.

May-May Meijer often sees what she calls ‘God’s Light’. She takes photos of it or asks others to photograph her accompanied by the light. May-May’s photos can be categorized as art brut or contemporary sacred art.

Anakha Nair makes artworks out of the feelings in her, certain experiences and moments that remain close to her heart, and dreams and imagination of life. The artist converts those emotions or feelings or moments to figurative fine art works. Artwork “The Golden Salsa Hour” (2021) will be exhibited in Cannes from 17th to 19th May 2024.

Art by the artist Katharina Rochat from Switzerland will be exhibited at the Fine Art Cannes Biennale 2024. Water worlds, natural beauty and images of people characterize her artistic work. Her Art were exhibited in Switzerland at the Fine Art Biennale Basel during the Art Basel week 2023 in the PAKS Gallery in Munich and the gallery by the castle Heidenreichstein.

Artist Cathleen Van Bergen favors movement, expressive marks, and brushwork and attracted to strong composition, mood, design elements and spatial interaction. Van Bergen also employs the use of pattern, color combinations and texture to express mood and emotion. Van Bergen, a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco, California is an author, footwear designer and gallery painter. Two of your artworks will be exhibited at the Fine Art Cannes Biennale.

Max Werner was born in Ghent, Belgium, studied Fine Art in London at the Byam Shaw School of Art, then did a 2 years post graduate course in etching at the Slade School of art, University College London. He later taught etching in both schools. Artist Max Werner puts emphasis on details. At the Fine Art Canes Biennale, works of art “Con Art” (2016) and “Desert Police station”(2010) will be exhibited.

Lina Khei stands as a vanguard of contemporary creation, a French artist whose multidisciplinary work crosses the thresholds of traditional art to firmly anchor in a transformative societal dynamic. A perfect synthesis of intellect and the tangible, her art reflects the emotional strength and mystery inherent in the complexity of being.

Finnish born artist Aila Snickars, currently based in Stockholm, is a painter whose colorful, figurative work expresses a modernist spirit and atmosphere. Recently her work has evolved to focusing on depicting the human body, creating strong yet minimal lines to hint at the subject's emotions while letting the vibrant washes of color envelop the composition.

Artist Young-Sik Lee has been showing his art at the Fine Art Cannes Biennale in 2022. His artwork “The Golden Fleece 3” (2021) will be exhibited from 17th to 19th May 2024 in Cannes.

Vernissage will take place on May 17th from 7pm to 9pm.

Opening days on May 18th and 19th:

18 May 2024: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m

19 May 2024: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m

Location:

Juliana Cannes Hotel

Salle California