Master Fluid Solutions Celebrates the Opening of New North American Distribution Center in Toledo, OH
New facility will play a critical role in reducing supply chain risk, providing more efficient customer service, and supporting economic growth in the region.
The new distribution center is the latest step in our multi-year investment plan to support our growing North American business and improve overall customer experience.”PERRYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Fluid Solutions is proud to announce its North American footprint is growing with the opening of a new warehouse and distribution center in Toledo, OH. The new facility will process the majority of outgoing domestic shipments, dramatically reducing supply chain risk while improving service and efficiency for all North American customers.
— David Barned, Senior Vice President & General Manager – North America
“The new distribution center is the latest step in our multi-year investment plan to support our growing North American business and improve overall customer experience,” says David Barned, Senior Vice President & General Manager – North America. “Once the new facility opens, it will play a vital role in Master Fluid Solutions’ larger efforts to maximize efficiency, improve customer service, and, critically, prevent future supply chain disruption.”
The distribution center has the capacity to store up to four weeks of product, reducing the potential for shipping delays from material shortages. Featuring seven shipping docks, the warehouse also significantly expands the company’s North American capabilities, maximizing efficiency and capturing more value from our previous investments in packaging automation and production equipment.
About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM®, WEDOLiT™, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEX® fluid management systems lower their customers’ total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for seven consecutive years. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products, find a local distributor to contact at 2trim.us/distributors.php, call +1 800-537-3365, or visit their website at www.masterfluids.com.
