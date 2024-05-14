HCM City, South Korean province eye close cooperation

VIETNAM, May 14 - HCM CITY — HCM City's leaders affirmed their commitment to always support and provide favourable conditions for foreign businesses, including South Korean, to invest and do business in the city.

The city People’s Committee and the Government of Chungcheongbuk-do Province organised the HCM City - Chungcheongbuk Trade and Investment Co-operation Forum in the South Korean locality on May 13 to enhance investment and trade ties between the two sides.

Võ Văn Hoan, Deputy Chairman of the city People’s Committee, told the forum that the city is prioritising digital and green transformation to achieve its sustainable development goals.

It is boosting sectors such as hi- tech, supporting industries, electronic circuit technology, semiconductor, banking, finance, information technology and logistics, he said.

Trần Phú Lữ, Director of the HCM City's Investment and Trade Promotion Centre, gave an overview of the city's environment and investment incentive policies and highlights of Resolution 98 on specific mechanisms and policies for the city’s development.

Saying the city has great advantages compared to other localities, he assured the forum it is constantly reforming administrative procedures, creating an open investment environment and actively mitigating difficulties faced by investors.

Kim Myung Kyoo, Deputy Governor of Chungcheongbuk-do Province, said the city's economy has made great strides in all sectors, especially high-tech and green technology.

Chungcheongbuk-do has made great advances in four key industries – solar energy and new energy, semiconductors, biotechnology, and IT – he said.

It is ready to collaborate with HCM City to achieve their common development goals, he added.

Leaders of the two sides witnessed the signing of MoUs and contracts in airport development, logistics, trade promotion, food, healthcare, among others.

Hoan said Việt Nam and South Korea have had good relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992 and subsequent upgrade of their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022.

The relationship between the city and Korea has recorded strong growth in recent years, especially in economics, investment, trade, and tourism. Korea ranked fourth among all countries and territories investing in the city, and their trade has enjoyed good growth, reaching US$ 4.3 billion last year, he said. — VNS