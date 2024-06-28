FWD Life Insurance wins award for its Innovative Customer Centre in Thailand

Most Innovative Insurance Customer Centre Thailand 2024 FWD Life insurance company Ltd User-friendly interface and intuitive design, makes it easy for customers to navigate through various insurance products. FWD Customer Center is active 24/7.

Thailand's insurance leader, FWD Life Insurance, bags the prestigious title of "Most Innovative Insurance Customer Center Thailand 2024"

We believe that by leveraging technology and embracing innovation, we can continue to redefine the insurance industry and set new benchmarks for customer service excellence” — David Korunić, Chief Executive Officer of FWD Life Insurance Thailand

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FWD Life Insurance Plc (“FWD Insurance”) has received the prestigious title of 'Most Innovative Insurance Customer Centre Thailand 2024' at the esteemed World Business Outlook Awards 2024. This award highlights FWD's persistent effort towards innovation and customer orientation, reaffirming its status as a pioneer in the insurance sector.

World Business Outlook, known for putting the spotlight on top performers across industries, has awarded FWD Life Insurance for its groundbreaking approach to customer service. This prestigious recognition showcases FWD Life's commitment to revolutionizing the insurance service experience.

Established in 2013, FWD Insurance is part of the FWD Group and has quickly grown across 10 markets in the Asia, with around 13 million customers today. FWD Life's innovative customer center goes beyond the norm. Designed to be seamless and personalized, it offers a wide range of services and support to meet the changing needs. This commitment to customer satisfaction has helped FWD become a leader in Thailand's insurance industry, setting new standards for excellence.

FWD Insurance's commitment to innovation in customer service has been at the forefront of its operations. The company has consistently introduced pioneering initiatives to enhance the customer experience and make insurance more accessible and convenient for all. One of the key innovations that helped FWD Insurance secure the award is its state-of-the-art Customer Centre, which is designed to provide customers with a seamless and personalised experience. Their product includes e-health insurance, pension insurance, e-cancer insurance, and other financial products to cater to a wide range of customer needs. The Customer Centre leverages cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to offer tailored insurance solutions and prompt assistance to customers.

Furthermore, FWD Insurance's Customer Centre is renowned for its user-friendly interface and intuitive design, making it easy for customers to navigate through various insurance products, submit claims, and access round-the-clock support. In addition to its digital initiatives, FWD Insurance has also invested significantly in enhancing its customer service infrastructure. The company has established a dedicated team of customer service professionals who are trained to provide personalized assistance and guidance to customers at every step of their insurance journey.

"We are thrilled to receive this esteemed award," said Chief Executive Officer Thailand and Cambodia at FWD Insurance. "At FWD, we are dedicated to reimagining the insurance experience and putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. We aspire to remain committed to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

Shashank M., CEO of World Business Outlook, commented, "FWD Insurance's win at the World Business Outlook Awards is the result of their never-ending pursuit of innovation and customer-centricity. They've redefined what it means to deliver exceptional customer service in the insurance industry, and this award puts a spotlight on their dedication to making a positive impact on their policyholders."

About FWD Insurance:

FWD Group is a pan-Asian life insurance business with more than 13 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world. The company was established in 2013 and is focused on changing the way people feel about insurance. FWD’s customer-led and digitally enabled approach aims to deliver innovative propositions, easy-to-understand products and a simpler insurance experience.

https://www.fwd.com/en/

About the World Business Outlook:

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business, and the global economy. It offers a nuanced perspective on global economic trends, business strategies, and market insights. In a world where interconnectedness is the norm, the magazine provides a platform for thought leaders, industry experts, and policymakers to share their views on navigating the complex web of international business dynamics.

https://www.worldbusinessoutlook.com/