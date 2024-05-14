UIB names former WhatsApp Director Deepesh Trivedi CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading API AI company UIB today named former WhatsApp Director and UIB Board Member Deepesh Trivedi CEO. With proven experience in the global messaging markets, strategic hire Deepesh Trivedi will help UIB capture the exponentially growing white-label omnichannel conversational and generative AI market.
UIB Founder and Executive Chairman Toby Ruckert said, “Deepesh brings over 17 years of corporate experience, building and scaling business units within Meta and WhatsApp. He was an early hire at Meta in London before Asia, where he worked in Japan and Singapore. Deepesh was the first WhatsApp hire in Singapore, where he helped build WhatsApp’s monetization business, known today as Business Messaging.”
UIB CEO and Board Member Deepesh Trivedi said, “I am honored to serve UIB’s stakeholders as CEO and excited about the opportunity to lead this innovative company into its next growth phase. Having worked in the technology space for over 15 years, I see organizations need to reinvent their workflows with AI to stay competitive. UIB has been a leader in this space for a decade, guiding innovation, inspiring progress, and helping businesses to redefine what is possible with AI.”
Added Ruckert, “This is an exciting space as we see the increasing use of AI and chatbots, especially when messaging a business. According to MarketsandMarkets, in 2025, the estimated global chatbot market will reach US$1.25 billion, with an annual growth rate of 24.3%. Third-party research consistently links business messaging to higher levels of customer satisfaction.”
Trivedi will be based in Singapore. To learn more about reinventing your workflows with AI to stay competitive, contact UIB at info@uib.ai or drop us a message on WhatsApp: https://uib.li/whatsapp-uibai (+65 9499 2227).
About UIB
We make human-to-machine communications simple.
UIB provides the solutions AI needs to work together with humans, enabling effortless communications with any device, person, or bot —
• UIB seamlessly connects different communications channels, conversational and generative AI platforms, and connectors (including SaaS and IoT APIs) in a platform designed to be infinitely scalable.
• UIB dramatically reduces the cost and complexity of bringing solutions to market in an ever-changing vendor landscape while providing the ultimate omnichannel customer experience.
AI-native and API-first, UIB gives AI the information (access), control, and management (the P of API) it needs to evolve. The technology transition of our time — AI is changing how businesses operate, and UIB helps enterprises realize the power of AI, all within a SaaS business model.
Want to build white-label solutions for marketing, transactional and A2P messaging, notifications and alerts, chatbots, virtual assistants, and other conversational user interfaces? Consider becoming a UIB Reseller Partner.
Chat with UIB’s UnifiedAI® white-label conversational and generative AI platform using UIB’s UnificationEngine® omnichannel messaging platform now on the UIB website at www.uib.ai. While there, say Hi to UIB’s digital avatar, Nina!
