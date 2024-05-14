Submit Release
Introducing the exclusive AECSV Appearance Package for Chevrolet Silverado High Country

MUNICH, GERMANY, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEC Specialty Vehicles (AECSV), a subsidiary of AEC Group, specializing in customized automotive solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the brand new AECSV Black Appearance Package, an exclusive enhancement for the Chevrolet Silverado High Country.

Elevate your driving experience with this bold and sophisticated package that adds a touch of style to the already impressive trim of the Chevrolet Silverado High Country.

Black is more than just a color; it's a statement. The AECSV Black Appearance Package takes the Silverado High Country to the next level by adding sleek and stylish black-painted components throughout.

Featuring a black-painted front skid plate, window frame, outlining bumper, door lining, rims, door handles, mirror caps, side steps, exhaust tips, and bowties, this package ensures every detail is designed to enhance and make the vehicle stand out from the crowd.

Exclusively Available through AEC

The AECSV Black Appearance Package is exclusively available for the Silverado High Country trim level through AEC.

The Black Appearance Package offers all the creature comforts of the High Country with an added sporty edge. This package is not just about aesthetics; it's about enhancing your driving experience.

The AECSV Black Appearance Package, available to order immediately, is the perfect way to make a statement on the road. Contact your dealer for more information.

Georgia Chapman
AEC Europe GmbH
email us here

