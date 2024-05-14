2024 ThreeBestRated® Awarded Astrologer Pt Umesh Chandra Pant Recaps Year 2023 – A Serendipitous Trip Down Memory Lane
NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pt. Umesh Chandra Pandit has been honored with the title of 2024 top astrologer in New Delhi by ThreeBestRated®, a multi-national business-listing website known for its legitimacy in listing top businesses from various categories. This year marks Pt. Umesh’s eight years to receive this award sheds light on his credibility and accuracy in prediction and effective solutions.
On winning the award, Pt Umesh recalls his past year which was filled with incredible growth and accomplishments. Here it is.
Astrologer Pt Umesh says, “As someone who practices astrology, I strongly believe that astrology has maintained its stellar relevance for centuries. From being a mainstream solution for different problems caused by planetary effects on people’s lives to being a constructive guidebook for the misled, astrology always held its self-explanatory remedial power for different personalities in the human world.”
“Astrology has outlined various premises or effects about which the scientific testing measures cite as theoretical notions. However, I tend to believe that it has made positive headway in terms of helpful predictions, guidance, and being a trusted remedial measure.”
Enhanced Authority: PavitraJyotish Recognized as a Leading Astrology Source
“It’s been more than 35 years (since 1988) I have been an astrologer and Vastu Shastra expert. The last year, like all the years before that, brought forth many useful experiences amidst some challenges,” said Pt Umesh – The Founder of Pavitra Jyotish.
Last year, Umesh’s official website, Pavitra Jyotish, rose to a phenomenal start in terms of improved traffic influx. It was an indication that his astrological counseling and services made many people curious and flocked to his website for more detailed insights about him and his services in Vedic Astrology.
Exclusively Featured In India’s Prestigious Media Houses
>> In 2023, Pt Umesh had the privilege of being featured in many renowned Indian Media outlets, which accentuated his astrological expertise, specialization, and professionalism in their respective exclusive coverage.
>> One notable feature was by Mid-Day, a leading media, in its coverage titled, “Top 10 Best Astrologers In India 2023” citing a brief narrative of his individuality as a renowned professional astrologer in India.
>> Similarly, Pt Umesh received exclusive coverage in different Indian English media, such as Times of India, Hindustan Times, India Today, PTI News, Livemint, Outlook India, The Week, ANI News, Entrepreneur Hunt, Mid-Day, Republic World, Bhaskar Live, Newstrack Live, Lokmat Times, Deccan Herald, Nagpur Today, Up 18 News, ED Times, ABP Live, Indian Express, Zee News, The Print, Tribune India, News Heads, The Prime Time, and many more reputed media houses.
>> A few renowned news portals also presented him as India’s best astrologer transforming people’s lives positively.
For instance, India’s one of the leading Hindi media outlets, Hindustan, featured him in its exclusive coverage based on the survey of a prominent digital news and awareness website, The Update India. “It was a proud moment in my life when I was featured in India’s top three favorite astrologers whose astrological predictions and solutions always proved accurate,” Pt Umesh expressed proudly.
>> Besides this, he was featured exclusively in various Indian Hindi news outlets during 2023, including Navbharat Times, Live Hindustan, Amar Ujala, News 18, Punjab Kesari, Navodaya Times, Up Tak, Republic World, AsiaNet News, News Track Live, Patrika, Lallantop and many more.
“It was indeed a moment of pride for my astrological journey having been featured in these renowned media channels.”
“I believe this is all due to the immeasurable love and regard of people whom I have had the honor of serving with my knowledge and experience in Vedic astrology.”
Media Exposure In 2024
Pt Umesh’s legacy and popularity continue to shine in 2024, with numerous media features already highlighting his achievements, even before getting halfway through the year. Many Indian Media have named him among the 5 big astrologers in India. These highlights underscore his widespread recognition and influence in the field of astrology.
>> Here’s an article about him, featured in Mid-Day as a top 5 Indian astrologer. https://www.mid-day.com/brand-media/article/know-about-5-best-astrologers-in-india-2024-23333543
>> Another article released by republicworld.com also suggests his ability to stand as one of the 5 most influential astrologers in India in 2024. https://www.republicworld.com/initiatives/who-are-the-top-5-most-influential-astrologers-india-in-2024/
Overcoming Obstacles: How Pt Umesh Stay Positive in the Face of Challenges
>> Increased Customer Expectations For More Affordable, Quality Astrological Services
Pt Umesh recalls the tremendous pressures he faced due to the increasing customer expectations regarding the kind of astrological services fraught in the market these days. For Pt Umesh, it was quite challenging to maintain the increasing expectations of people seeking quality astrological services at a very affordable price point, amidst stiff competition.
However, thanks to his 35 years of experience in the industry that helped him to keep up with customers' expectations by maintaining high-quality services and products at prices considerably more affordable to fit everyone’s budget.
“I was not new to such a scenario in my professional life. Thankfully, having been involved in astrology over the last 35 years has afforded me widespread recognition among people who have shown tremendous respect for my professionalism,” said Astrologer Pt Umesh Chandra Pant.
>> Busting Astrological Misconceptions Peddled Through Malicious Social Media Propaganda
While social media has benefited people in many ways, sadly, it has also been the breeding ground for malicious propaganda about astrology. Pt Umesh worries that countless naysayers with preconceived negativity about astrology mock this Vedic science, corrupting the minds of those innocents who come to seek astrological solutions from astrologers.
Pt Umesh added, “I had an encounter with many such people who had doubts about the credibility of astrology as a remedial measure for their problems.” “Though it was challenging, I enjoyed having disabused astrological misconceptions of many who sought my answers to their quandary in astrology.”
He believes that it is his duty to help people know the truth about astrology and embrace it in their life positively.
>> Giving Hope To The People With A Sense Of Isolation And Disconnection Amidst Today’s Uncertain Times
Pt Umesh expressed his concern, saying, “I believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to the pervasive sense of isolation and disconnection that persists even today and makes people rely too much on digital communication and social media, resulting in depression, anxiety, fear, and other mental health crises.
As an astrologer, he tried to help people to eliminate and get out of their melancholic thoughts of hopelessness. Though it is challenging to help depressed people astrologically find inner peace, Pt Umesh thinks he did a good job of facilitating genuine connection and communication with them.
Umesh said, “I personally believe that an astrologer is not just a solution-giver of a problem caused by planetary influences. He/she is also a constructive guide to help the misled find positive solutions in their lives.”
About Astrologer Pt Umesh Chandra Pant
Pt Umesh Chandra is a well-established Vedic astrologer, who has been helping countless people with his effective remedies and accurate astrological guidance, by analyzing and reading their horoscopes. Not only to the Indian followers, has he extended his helping hand to people across the globe. He has the pride of studying numerous celebrities and holds the prestigious title of ‘celebrity astrologer.’ His extensive knowledge and experience in Indian Vedic Astrology are cultivated through several years of research, continuous study, and practice. This made his name synonymous with Astrology and helped him to ensure the welfare of his clients with the mystique healing power of astrology.
To get his assistance, please book a phone or video or face-to-face consultation with him. Know more at https://www.astrologerumesh.com/
