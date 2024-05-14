Robert Canfield Announces Candidacy for Governor of New Jersey, Championing 2A Rights, Parental Influence in Education
EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Canfield, a steadfast advocate for Second Amendment rights and equitable education, officially announced his candidacy for Governor of New Jersey. Canfield, a Republican, brings a wealth of experience as a Real Estate Broker Associate and a passionate community leader, committed to enhancing the quality of life for all New Jerseyans.
A Vision for a Free and Fair New Jersey
Canfield's campaign is firmly rooted in the principles of freedom, fairness, and family. He pledges to uphold and defend the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, ensuring that New Jersey remains a place where individual liberties are protected.
"New Jersey deserves a leader who understands the importance of preserving our constitutional rights while ensuring public safety," said Canfield. "I am committed to policies that strike a balance between freedom and responsibility, allowing our citizens to live without unnecessary government intrusion."
Empowering Parents and Reforming Education Funding
A key pillar of Canfield's campaign is the transformation of New Jersey's educational landscape. He advocates for increased parental involvement in school decision-making and is determined to overhaul the state's education funding model to ensure it is equitable and effective.
"Every child deserves access to a quality education, and every parent has the right to be involved in their child's learning journey," Canfield emphasized. "We need to move towards a funding system that prioritizes student success over bureaucratic interests."
Supporting Our Heroes: The Fight for COLA
Recognizing the sacrifices made by New Jersey's retired police and fire personnel, Canfield is committed to reinstating the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for their pensions. "Our retired heroes, who spent their lives ensuring our safety and security, deserve financial stability in their retirement," Canfield stated. "Reinstating COLA is about honoring our commitment and ensuring a dignified retirement for our brave servicemen and women."
Ready to Lead
With a proven track record in business and community service, Canfield is poised to bring a fresh perspective and innovative solutions to the Office of Governor. His campaign is driven by the belief that effective leadership involves listening to the community, understanding their needs, and acting with integrity and transparency.
Endorsements
Canfield is the only candidate for New Jersey Governor who endorses Donald Trump for President. “As a Republican, I stand behind our nominee for President. We need to take a page from the Democrat playbook and stand behind the candidate.”
Join the Movement
The Canfield campaign invites residents across New Jersey to join in building a brighter future for the state.
Together, we can champion the values of liberty, education, and fairness that define our great state.
For more information about Robert Canfield and his campaign, visit us on TikTok and Instagram username: Rob4NJ. Also, find us on Facebook Rob Canfield for Governor.
Contact:
Name: Robert Canfield
Email: Press@Rob4nj.org
