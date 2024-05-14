Vietnam Motor Show 2024 to open in HCM City in October

VIETNAM, May 14 -

HCM CITY – The Vietnam Motor Show (VMS) 2024, the biggest annual exhibition in the automotive and motorcycle industries, will open in HCM City in October.

The show, which is jointly organised by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) and the Vehicle Importers' Vietnam Association (VIVA) at the Sài Gòn Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), will gather leading brands who will display the latest technologies and products.

The brands that are so far confirmed to join the show include Ford, GAC, Honda, Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Skoda, Subaru, Suzuki, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

For the first time, booths displaying motorbikes from Honda, SYM and Yamaha Motors will be set up at the exhibition.

The exhibition will also feature the participation of hundreds of brands in various supporting industries, accessories, spare parts, and related sectors, meeting all the needs of car enthusiasts as well as solutions for owning cars and motorcycles in Việt Nam.

With the theme "Technology and Environment", VMS 2024 is expected to become an attractive playground with diverse, classy, and fresh experiences for car enthusiasts.

The organisers aim to create channels for interaction with consumers and authorities. Together, they strive to bring the latest smart technologies, especially environmentally friendly ones, in the automotive and motorcycle industries.

According to the organiser, this year's VMS will also emphasise the development of green, clean energy solutions, and emission reduction, demonstrating the commitment of VAMA and VIVA to Việt Nam's efforts to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2050 at the COP26 conference.

One of the new features at VMS 2024 will be the optimal use of technology to enhance the experience and benefits for exhibition visitors. Visitors will engage in a unique experiential journey introduced for the first time at VMS 2024, such as utilising AI technology applications or interactive technologies in the vehicle display area.

These technologies will provide impressive visual effects when experiencing specific vehicle models, as well as the overall activities at the exhibition.

Some examples include the Bullet Time technology for checking in or utilising an AI ChatBot assistant on a website and the VMS News platform for searching and updating information about VMS 2024.

Many conferences discussing hot topics in the industry will be organsied during the exhibition.

Organised since 2002, VMS is considered the largest and most attractive exhibition in Việt Nam by industry professionals.

In 2024, VMS is expected to attract over 200,000 direct visitors during the five-day exhibition and reach millions of car enthusiasts online across various channels throughout the event. – VNS