Bình Dương welcomes boost in investment from RoK

BÌNH DƯƠNG — The Republic of Korea (RoK) has emerged as a key investment partner of the southern province of Bình Dương, said Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Mai Hùng Dũng.

At a working session on May 13 with Lee Sung Hun, head of the Seo Daemun District Office in Seoul, Dũng highlighted the RoK's investment worth US$4 billion, accounting for 10 per cent of the total foreign direct investment in Bình Dương, solidifying its position as the fourth largest foreign investor in the province.

Lee, for his part, said the delegation is impressed by the development of Bình Dương and Dĩ An City in particular.

He expressed his optimism that a newly signed friendly cooperation agreement between Dĩ An and Seo Daemun will pave the way for further collaboration, with a particular focus on boosting their investment ties and economic growth.

With nine major universities and 30,000 businesses, Seo Daemun is an attractive destination for investors and enterprises, which will lay the foundation for a strong partnership and bring significant benefits to both Bình Dương and the RoK in the near future, he said.

The signing of the agreement between Dĩ An and Seo Daemun on the occasion aimed to promote people-to-people exchange and socio-economic cooperation. — VNS