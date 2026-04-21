Commercial Fishing Permits Center Welcomes the Return of California Commercial Salmon Fishing

Commercial Fishing Permits Center for NOAA Permits, Federal Fishing Permits, and More

As Commercial Salmon Fishing Starts Up Again in California After a Hiatus, the CFPC Can Assist Commercial Fishing Professionals in Multiple Ways

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Commercial Fishing Permits Center, an online resource providing assistance with California commercial fishing permits among those from other states and regions, hails the continuation of commercial salmon fishing in the state.In a recent news release entitled “ Ocean Salmon Fishing Comeback Continues ,” the California Department of Fish and Wildlife wrote that “commercial rushing returns after 3-year closure.”The release went on to say that “in 2026, CDFW will implement in-season management in both commercial and recreational fisheries,” and that “California has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years to support salmon throughout their various life stages.”Through this initiative, more salmon will be available to be fished commercially and recreationally in California.In addition to permits, the Commercial Fishing Permits Center also can assist with the process of applying for particular California commercial fishing licenses . These include those for limited entry permits and for live freshwater bait fishing, among other kinds.“We’re grateful to see that commercial salmon fishing has returned to the Golden State. Three years is too long. This is an excellent opportunity for not just commercial fishing professionals but those who enjoy salmon to reap the rewards. Here at the Commercial Fishing Permits Center, we are proud to help those who devote their lives to putting food on the tables of so many,” said a spokesperson from the Commercial Fishing Permits Center.Beyond California, the CFPC also provides access to commercial permits and forms for Washington and Oregon as well as states such as Massachusetts. Delaware, South Carolina, and Alabama.Commercial fishing professionals can find applications for not only state documentation but federal documentation as well.For more information about fishing commercially for salmon and other species in California, the right permits for California commercial fishing, or to make a press inquiry, contact the Commercial Fishing Permits Center.

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